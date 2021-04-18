Lehner gets a shutout for Vegas

AP and Reuters, ANAHEIM, California





Robin Lehner on Friday made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights, who moved within two points of the West Division-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Stephenson added an assist, while Mark Stone had two assists to help Vegas improve to 3-0 on their four-game trip to southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings and the Ducks.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner waits for action during their NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Friday. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY

Vegas and Anaheim are to complete a two-game set today.

John Gibson made 44 saves as last-place Anaheim’s two-game winning streak ended.

Gibson, who saved a penalty shot by Stephenson with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, was back in goal after Anthony Stolarz picked up a pair of victories while giving up just one combined goal against the San Jose Sharks.

Lehner, who missed over a month of play in February and last month with a concussion, made just his 13th start of the season while picking up his 10th win.

It was his first shutout since March 3 last year against the New Jersey Devils.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead nine seconds into the second period after Reilly Smith skated into traffic in front of the Anaheim goal and lost the puck. Karlsson collected it just in front of the Anaheim crease and scored his 11th of the season into a wide-open net.

Stephenson delivered a little more than four minutes later for a 2-0 lead when he took a pass from Stone as he charged into the Ducks’ zone and lifted a shot past Gibson and inside the left post for his 10th of the season.

Roy scored his fourth of the season with 22 seconds remaining in the second period when he stole the puck from Anaheim’s Max Comtois, weaved through traffic and scored over Gibson’s right shoulder.

McNabb’s goal with 12 minutes remaining was his second of the season and came off assists from Stephenson and Stone. It was the team-leading 34th assist of the season for Stone.

At the TD Garden in Boston, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win.

At the Bell Centre in Montreal, Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and Jake Allen made 28 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.

At the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, fourth-liner Nick Bonino stayed hot with a goal and an assist in the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 win over the Sharks.