Robin Lehner on Friday made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights, who moved within two points of the West Division-leading Colorado Avalanche.
Stephenson added an assist, while Mark Stone had two assists to help Vegas improve to 3-0 on their four-game trip to southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings and the Ducks.
Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY
Vegas and Anaheim are to complete a two-game set today.
John Gibson made 44 saves as last-place Anaheim’s two-game winning streak ended.
Gibson, who saved a penalty shot by Stephenson with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, was back in goal after Anthony Stolarz picked up a pair of victories while giving up just one combined goal against the San Jose Sharks.
Lehner, who missed over a month of play in February and last month with a concussion, made just his 13th start of the season while picking up his 10th win.
It was his first shutout since March 3 last year against the New Jersey Devils.
Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead nine seconds into the second period after Reilly Smith skated into traffic in front of the Anaheim goal and lost the puck. Karlsson collected it just in front of the Anaheim crease and scored his 11th of the season into a wide-open net.
Stephenson delivered a little more than four minutes later for a 2-0 lead when he took a pass from Stone as he charged into the Ducks’ zone and lifted a shot past Gibson and inside the left post for his 10th of the season.
Roy scored his fourth of the season with 22 seconds remaining in the second period when he stole the puck from Anaheim’s Max Comtois, weaved through traffic and scored over Gibson’s right shoulder.
McNabb’s goal with 12 minutes remaining was his second of the season and came off assists from Stephenson and Stone. It was the team-leading 34th assist of the season for Stone.
At the TD Garden in Boston, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win.
At the Bell Centre in Montreal, Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and Jake Allen made 28 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.
At the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, fourth-liner Nick Bonino stayed hot with a goal and an assist in the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 win over the Sharks.
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options