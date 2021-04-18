Lydia Ko pushes ahead at the Lotte Championship

AP, KAPOLEI, Hawaii





Lydia Ko on Friday again put herself in position for her first win in three years, shooting a seven-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Lotte Championship, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling was greatly improved after her second-round 73.

Nelly Korda, who went back and forth with Ko for the lead throughout the third round, finished with a 63 and was one shot back.

Ko pushed ahead one last time by rolling in the last of her seven birdies on the par-four 18th.

Lydia Ko takes an iron from her bag during the third round of the LPGA Lotte Championship at the Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii on Friday. Photo: AFP

“It wasn’t a flying start compared to the other two days, but I stayed patient,” Ko said. “I had lots of looks, but they just didn’t drop. When it’s that kind of day, you just have to be committed and do a good job on the next one and not be too worried.”

“The last three days have been so much fun,” she said. “That’s my mindset tomorrow [yesterday] and I’ll see where it gets me the end of the day.”

Ko is 21-under through three rounds at the Kapolei Golf Club, which has offered little resistance this week even in windy conditions.

She has played her past four rounds in 31-under, having fired a 62 on Sunday last week at the ANA Inspiration for her second runner-up finish of the year.

The 23-year-old former world No. 1 has 16 LPGA victories and two majors, but has slumped since her previous win in 2018.

However, her game began to rebound last year.

Korda has needed only 25 putts in all three rounds this week.

“I did leave a couple out there, so it’s kind of crazy,” Korda said of her 63.

Yuka Saso, a 19-year-old from the Philippines playing on a sponsor’s exemption, followed her back-to-back 64s with a 71 and was four shots back.

Hsu had her best round of the tournament with a 63, firing in an eagle on the 17th hole after birdies on one, four, six through nine, 14 and 15.

However, she dropped her only shot of the day right after the eagle, putting her at 13-under, eight shots behind Ko.

Additional reporting by staff writer