O’Connor hands the Reds a home final in Super Rugby AU

Reuters





Queensland Reds flyhalf James O’Connor kicked a late penalty to secure a 24-22 victory over the ACT Brumbies in front of 22,000 fans in Brisbane yesterday to maintain his side’s 100 percent record this season and secure a home final in the Super Rugby AU.

The Reds had trailed by nine points with 15 minutes remaining, but finished the stronger side, with O’Connor kicking 14 points and having a hand in both of his side’s tries, which were scored by center Josh Flook and wing Jordan Petaia.

The Brumbies looked in control for much of the game and led for most of it, scoring tries through hooker Folau Fainga’a, fullback Tom Banks and wing Tom Wright.

The Reds head the Super Rugby AU table with 32 points from their seven games and are to host the May 8 final, while the Brumbies have already secured a home playoff in second place with 25 points.

The Brumbies are set to meet the team who finish third in a semi-final on May 1, which is likely to be either the Melbourne Rebels or the Western Force.