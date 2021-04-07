Barca closer to Atletico after late Dembele goal

AFP, MADRID





Ousmane Dembele on Monday volleyed in a 90th-minute winner against Real Valladolid to fire Barcelona to within a point of Atletico Madrid ahead of next weekend’s in La Liga’s El Clasico.

Barca looked set for a damaging stalemate at the Camp Nou after Atletico’s defeat by Sevilla on Saturday, but Valladolid had Oscar Plano harshly sent off with 12 minutes left and Dembele snatched a 1-0 victory.

His strike could prove a crucial moment in the Spanish title race, with Barca now breathing down Atletico’s necks ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Real Madrid, who are three points off the top. If coach Ronald Koeman’s men win at Valdebebas, they will claim first place for 24 hours at least, before a depleted and deflated Atletico play away at Real Betis Balompie on Sunday.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, top center, heads the ball over Real Valladolid’s Lucas Olaza, bottom center, during their La Liga match at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

They will have to play better after being frustrated by a determined Valladolid side, with captain Lionel Messi delivering some firm words to his teammates in the tunnel at half-time.

“We have to step it up a gear, we have to play with more rhythm,” Messi said. “If not, it’s going to get complicated for us.”

It might have been more complicated had Plano not been shown a red card in the 78th minute, his hack on Dembele from behind giving Barca a crucial advantage for the final stages.

“We struggled in the first half, to create scoring opportunities in attack, and also at the back, our pressing was not very good,” Koeman said. “I saw a Barca that was a little slow, tired, we did not have control of the game.”

“In the second half we have improved. We have shown that without playing well, we are capable of winning games,” he said.

Victory makes it six in a row for them in La Liga, another win enhancing the sense that momentum now lies with Atletico’s rivals.

Defeat also compounded what Valladolid coach Sergio on Sunday said had already been a “shitty week” after five of his players tested positive for COVID-19, leaving him without 12 players, with six others injured and one more suspended.

To mark Messi breaking Xavi Hernandez’s appearance record for the club, he was presented with a framed shirt before kickoff, which he accepted with his family on the pitch. Messi passed Xavi’s previous record of 767 appearances last month, with this his 769th.

Valladolid were not just able to compete in the first half, they were probably the better side and could have led when Kenan Kodro’s early header struck the bar.

Dembele broke through and dragged back for Messi, whose shot was blocked, while Pedri’s long-range effort fizzed through and came back off the post, but Barcelona were flat and their passing was predictable.

Valladolid were almost undone by a Messi through ball for Dembele, who held his run, but could not finish before Antoine Griezmann headed the rebound wide.

Barca’s biggest boost came 12 minutes from the end, when Plano was sent off for chasing Dembele back and tripping the Frenchman from behind. A yellow card seemed the more obvious decision.

Trincao went close and the winner came in the last minute as Frenkie de Jong’s cross was flicked to the back post by Ronald Aruajo. Dembele was free and lashed into the corner.