Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match.
The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult.
Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after.
Photo: EPA-EFE
About 15 minutes later, the Valencia team returned and a further five minutes afterward the game restarted, this time without Diakhaby.
Diakhaby was replaced by Hugo Guillamon and watched the second half sitting in the stands.
“In the changing rooms we were told if we didn’t return, we would be sanctioned,” said Gracia, who would not specify who had made the threat. “In that moment, we spoke with Diakha, about how he was, and he told us that he wouldn’t play, but he understood perfectly we had to continue playing to avoid a possible sanction, so we returned.”
“He [Diakhaby] told us he was insulted in a racist way,” Valencia defender Jose Gaya told Spanish TV after the game. “We went back out to play because they told us they could penalize us with three points and something more. He asked us to go back, he’s gutted, it was a very ugly insult.”
Valencia had earlier said that it was Diakhaby’s decision that the team return to the pitch.
The club wrote on social media shortly after the game resumed: “The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honor of the club, but denounce racism of any kind. We offer our complete backing to [Diakhaby]. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. We support you Mouctar.”
Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera said Cala insisted that he had not racially insulted Diakhaby.
“We returned to the changing room, we talked,” Cervera said. “Cala said that at no time did he insult the player. I believe in my player.”
La Liga would not comment on the incident after the match.
An official complaint from Valencia or mention of the incident in the referee’s report could lead to further investigation and sanctions against Cadiz.
“Equality and rejection of racism. That is the most important match. A hug to Diakhaby. This is his house, his land,” Valencian Government President Ximo Puig wrote on Twitter.
The exchange occurred after a tussle between Diakhaby and Cala in Valencia’s penalty area.
As Cala ran back to his own half, the pair continued to argue, with Diakhaby suddenly sprinting toward Cala, who was standing close to halfway.
Several players rushed over to separate them, with Brazilian Gabriel among those shouting at the referee.
Diakhaby was visibly distressed and his reaction earned him a yellow card. After being escorted away, Diakhaby spoke individually with the referee before walking off, together with Gabriel. The Cadiz players waited a few minutes longer before also leaving the pitch.
The referee was not close to the argument between Diakhaby and Cala, and Gracia said “there was no record from the referee that this had happened.”
Cala was substituted at halftime, having earlier scored the opening goal for Cadiz, with Kevin Gameiro equalizing for Valencia. Cala’s replacement, Marcos Lopez, scored a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Cadiz.
Elsewhere, La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sevilla, RC Celta de Vigo won 3-1 at Deportivo Alaves and Elche were held 1-1 at home by Real Betis Balompie.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter