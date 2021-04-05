Ashleigh Barty on Saturday dismissed suggestions that she had unfairly held on to the top ranking while opting not to compete on the WTA Tour for most of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the pandemic preventing many from competing on the tour since March last year, the WTA tweaked the ranking system to ensure that players were not penalized for their no-shows.
The format allowed the Australian to stay on top of the world even though rivals such as Naomi Osaka won Grand Slam titles during Barty’s absence.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I never have to prove anything to anyone,” Barty told reporters after she retained her Miami Open title when Canada’s Bianca Andreescu retired midway through the final due to an ankle injury.
“I know there has been a lot of talk about the ranking, but I didn’t play at all last year and I didn’t improve any of my points whatsoever. Yes, I didn’t drop but I didn’t improve any. I didn’t play any at all,” she said.
“There were girls who had the chance to improve theirs, so I felt like I thoroughly deserve my spot at the top of the rankings. The year we had in 2019 was incredible,” added Barty, who opted not to travel out of Australia for 12 months from March last year.
Barty clinched the Miami Open in 2019 before capturing the French Open and WTA Finals. She started off last year by triumphing at the Adelaide International before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Tour to shut down for five months.
“I can’t control what anyone else thinks or what anyone else says,” said Barty, who was playing in her first tournament abroad since February last year.
“Everyone needs to understand that it’s a pandemic. It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of us to go through, so it’s a bit of a difficult situation,” she added.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old Australian was leading 6-3 3-0 when Andreescu took a medical time-out to have her foot and ankle taped.
It failed to make a difference and after Barty extended her second-set lead to 4-0, a dejected Andreescu shook her head and covered her face with her hands before tearfully retiring from the match.
Barty said she plans to compete in Charleston next week before heading to the Stuttgart Open in Germany.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter