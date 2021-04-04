Martin Jones and Sharks maintain run over Kings

AP, LOS ANGELES





Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, while Martin Jones made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Friday.

Timo Meier and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for the Sharks, who have won three straight and five of seven.

Jones got his 25th career shutout and first since Feb. 29 last year, which was against Pittsburgh.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, left, is congratulated by defenseman Brent Burns after their NHL win over the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: AP

“We put ourselves behind the eight ball a little bit, but the way we’ve been playing, we could go on a little bit of a run here and see where we’re at in a couple of weeks,” Jones said.

Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Kings, who have lost four of five.

Jones continued to dominate against the Kings, where he started his career in 2013. He is 4-1 against them this season and 17-5-3 since joining the Sharks in 2015, showing his comfort by making consecutive pad saves against Adrian Kempe midway through the first.

San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers smiles after scoring an empty-net goal during their NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: AP

“You look around the league, there are goalies that have success against certain teams, and this is definitely one of them,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “I think you always want to play well against your old team. And I think the other thing that plays into it is a lot of their best players are left over from Jones’ era and I’m sure he has a little bit of knowledge on their tendencies in how they play offensively and maybe he can read the play a little better.”

