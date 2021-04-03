SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





JUDO

Taiwan’s Yang wins bronze

Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei on Thursday won a bronze medal by defeating Albert Ozugov of Russia in a men’s 60kg bout at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. The 23-year-old Taiwanese used a combination morote-seoi-nage (forward throw) for a waza-ari, followed by a triangle choke hold, which he used to pin his opponent and secure the medal. A waza-ari is the second-highest score in the three-tier scoring system. The International Judo Federation described Yang as “very strong, with a lot of technical solutions and a very good rhythm.” Yang won a silver medal at the Judo World Masters in Doha, Qatar, in January. Liu Weng-teng, who is training the national judo team in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, said that Yang is next scheduled to compete in the Asia-Oceania Senior Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, next week.

CRICKET

Tendulkar hospitalized

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was yesterday admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19. Tendulkar, 47, who initially quarantined at home for six days, is one of the most high-profile cases of a new surge of cases in India. “As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” the batting hero wrote on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.” Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is adored across India and many fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. The former India skipper earlier this week led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series. Three other players who took part in the Road Safety World series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for COVID-19. India is battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases — daily infections rose to more than 80,000 yesterday, the highest since October last year. Tendulkar’s home state of Maharashtra accounted for more than 43,000 cases and 249 deaths. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test matches and one-day internationals. He retired in 2013.

RUGBY UNION

Brumbies win to go top

Flyhalf Will Harrison yesterday missed a sideline conversion after the siren sounded to allow the Brumbies to escape with a 24-22 win and keep the Waratahs winless in six Super Rugby AU matches this season. The Brumbies finished with 13 men. Rory Scott was given a yellow card with six minutes left and Tom Cusack followed after the 80-minute mark with a red, giving the Waratahs a scrum meters from the line. Winger James Ramm scored to reduce the points deficit to two, but Harrison’s kick from the left touchline went wide. The Brumbies were bracing for a Waratahs backlash after coach Rob Penney was fired earlier this week and replaced by his two assistant coaches. “That’s a good win for us,” Brumbies captain Nic White said. “We got lucky, but the important thing was making them score out wide and kick that kick.” Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said it was an “emotional week” for the team. “Unfortunate not to get that kick ... but Will is a tough bloke, he’ll bounce back really well. It was important to show Rob what he’s done for the club.” The Brumbies moved into first place, but the Reds could move back into top spot today if they beat the Rebels in Melbourne.