JUDO
Taiwan’s Yang wins bronze
Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei on Thursday won a bronze medal by defeating Albert Ozugov of Russia in a men’s 60kg bout at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. The 23-year-old Taiwanese used a combination morote-seoi-nage (forward throw) for a waza-ari, followed by a triangle choke hold, which he used to pin his opponent and secure the medal. A waza-ari is the second-highest score in the three-tier scoring system. The International Judo Federation described Yang as “very strong, with a lot of technical solutions and a very good rhythm.” Yang won a silver medal at the Judo World Masters in Doha, Qatar, in January. Liu Weng-teng, who is training the national judo team in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, said that Yang is next scheduled to compete in the Asia-Oceania Senior Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, next week.
CRICKET
Tendulkar hospitalized
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was yesterday admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19. Tendulkar, 47, who initially quarantined at home for six days, is one of the most high-profile cases of a new surge of cases in India. “As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” the batting hero wrote on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.” Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is adored across India and many fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. The former India skipper earlier this week led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series. Three other players who took part in the Road Safety World series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for COVID-19. India is battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases — daily infections rose to more than 80,000 yesterday, the highest since October last year. Tendulkar’s home state of Maharashtra accounted for more than 43,000 cases and 249 deaths. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test matches and one-day internationals. He retired in 2013.
RUGBY UNION
Brumbies win to go top
Flyhalf Will Harrison yesterday missed a sideline conversion after the siren sounded to allow the Brumbies to escape with a 24-22 win and keep the Waratahs winless in six Super Rugby AU matches this season. The Brumbies finished with 13 men. Rory Scott was given a yellow card with six minutes left and Tom Cusack followed after the 80-minute mark with a red, giving the Waratahs a scrum meters from the line. Winger James Ramm scored to reduce the points deficit to two, but Harrison’s kick from the left touchline went wide. The Brumbies were bracing for a Waratahs backlash after coach Rob Penney was fired earlier this week and replaced by his two assistant coaches. “That’s a good win for us,” Brumbies captain Nic White said. “We got lucky, but the important thing was making them score out wide and kick that kick.” Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said it was an “emotional week” for the team. “Unfortunate not to get that kick ... but Will is a tough bloke, he’ll bounce back really well. It was important to show Rob what he’s done for the club.” The Brumbies moved into first place, but the Reds could move back into top spot today if they beat the Rebels in Melbourne.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
AMONG CHAMPIONS: After belting 24 winners, Medvedev has become the second player to reach 15 matches this year, shortly after ascending to the world No. 2 spot Daniil Medvedev on Friday celebrated his rise to second in the world with a seamless entry into the Miami Open, trouncing Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun in less than an hour. Russia’s Medvedev needed just 56 minutes to subdue Lu 6-2, 6-2, firing nine aces with just one double fault as he advanced to a third-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin, a 6-4, 6-2, winner over 30th-seeded American Reilly Opelka. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, managed to overcome Sam Querrey on Wednesday in his first-ever victory over the world No. 60 player. The 37-year-old Taiwanese has yet to win consecutive main-draw matches in