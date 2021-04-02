New Zealand yesterday beat Bangladesh by 65 runs in a rain-shortened third Twenty20 international in Auckland to claim a series clean sweep.
With their innings reduced to 10 overs due to bad weather, Bangladesh were all out for 76 with three balls to spare, well short of the 142 target set by New Zealand.
The Black Caps made 141-4 after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Finn Allen hitting 71 from 29 balls.
Photo: AFP
Spinner Todd Astle was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 13 runs in his two over spell.
Captain Tim Southee said that it was satisfying for the New Zealanders to notch their seventh home series win of the season on all formats.
“It’s been a great summer. We’ve played some good cricket, and seen a lot of guys come into the environment and do well,” he said.
Bangladesh captain Liton Das said that mistakes cost his side, including a series of dropped catches that allowed Allen to run away with the match.
“We’re not playing good cricket in batting and fielding,” he said.
“We’ve been very good bowling, but that’s cost us. We’re a young team and we’re learning,” he said.
New Zealand made a blistering start, with Martin Guptill smashing three sixes in the first two overs.
Allen was also finding the boundary, but rode his luck with two dropped catches as the Black Caps raced to 69 without loss after five overs.
Guptill smashed 16 off the first three balls from Mahedi Hasan, but the spinner had his revenge when the batsman was caught on 44 trying to clear the rope.
Allen brought up his maiden half-century off 18 balls and was gifted another life when Soumya Sarkar dropped a straightforward chance. He finally fell in the final over, scooping a Taskin Ahmed delivery over his head to the fielder, but by then the damage had been done.
Bangladesh made a disastrous start, losing two wickets to paceman Southee in the opening over. They were starting to rebuild when Astle also claimed a brace, leaving Bangladesh teetering on 37-4.
Astle’s second over proved just as destructive and the tourists had no answer as the run rate climbed to an insurmountable level.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: Germany lined up with T-shirts that spelled out ‘human rights’ before their game amid concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday made a winning return to international soccer with Sweden after nearly five years away, as Germany came out for human rights in their opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson’s 35th-minute winner in the 1-0 win over Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016. The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts