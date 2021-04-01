Kevin Durant apologizes to actor after Twitter rant

The Guardian





A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.”

In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor and sports podcaster with a flurry of highly profane insults.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors in New York City on Feb. 4. Photo: AFP

Durant went on to ask for Rapaport’s address and challenge him to a fistfight in New York.

“Your wife doesn’t even respect your bitch ass,” Durant wrote.

According to the screenshots, the confrontation began when Rapaport criticized Durant’s post-game interview with TNT’s Charles Barkley after Brooklyn’s season-opening victory over the Golden State Warriors in December last year.

“KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the [TNT] crew after the game. DAMNIT he’s super sensitive about everything. Don’t do the interview,” Rapaport wrote on Twitter at the time.

Durant responded by calling Rapaport a “bitch,” a “pussy,” a “pale pasty cum guzzling bitch” and a “piece of shit,” before a series of insults targeting the actor’s wife.

The 32-year-old Durant appeared to confirm the authenticity of the direct messages on Twitter on Tuesday, then made a tepid attempt to defuse the situation in Rapaport’s Instagram comments, writing: “My bad I apologize.”

Durant could be subject to NBA discipline in light of the league’s precedent for punishing anti-gay rhetoric. The late Kobe Bryant and Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo were both fined for using homophobic slurs.