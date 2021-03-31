Bangladesh yesterday were set a target of 170 runs in a rain-interrupted second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Napier.
New Zealand made 173 for five off 17.5 overs after losing the toss and batting, before the weather ended their innings prematurely.
As a result, Bangladesh’s run chase was set at 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern formula.
There were bizarre scenes as Bangladesh began their innings without a clear target being set, then officials halted play after 1.5 overs while they worked out the sums.
“I’ve experienced a few things in cricket and this is not one of them,” New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor said on commentary.
Glenn Phillips top scored for the Black Caps, smashing an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, with Daryl Mitchell making 34 from 16.
Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking two for 45.
WEST INDIES V SRI LANKA
AFP,
NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda
Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday batted through the day for an unbeaten 99 as the West Indies reached a respectable 287-7 at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Personifying patience and perseverance in a manner so typical of the right-handed opening batsman, Brathwaite did all he could to defy a bowling attack in which senior seamer Suranga Lakmal again led the line.
Put in on a pitch that offered some assistance to the seam bowlers, Brathwaite’s gritty defiance was necessary after Lakmal had claimed the early honors for the visitors with two early wickets and added the scalp of the struggling Jermaine Blackwood in the afternoon session to end the day with 3-71 from 20 overs.
With opening partner John Campbell gone along with first Test century-maker Nkrumah Bonner within the space of a few deliveries to Lakmal in the first hour, West Indies captain Brathwaite was content to let the attacking Kyle Mayers have his way in a third-wicket partnership of 71.
The left-hander riding his luck to 49 only to fall in the first over of the afternoon to Vishwa Fernando.
However Brathwaite found another resolute partner in Rahkeem Cornwall, the burly off-spinner enhancing his claims to becoming a genuine all-rounder with an unbeaten 43 in a partnership that has realized 65 runs so far for the eighth wicket.
“Sri Lanka are a very disciplined bowling unit, so for me it was about capitalizing on the few bad balls and taking my time, letting the ball come to me,” said Brathwaite, in reflecting on an effort that takes him to the verge of a first Test century for 19 matches. “I think that we have lost two wickets too many, but I am still happy with the position although the first session on the second day will be crucial.”
Both teams are unchanged from the first Test, in which the tourists rallied from a 102-run first innings deficit to seize the initiative, only for the home side to bat through the final day to comfortably ensure the stalemate.
Sri Lanka are seeking a first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean.
ARCHER UNDER KNIFE
Reuters
Jofra Archer on Monday underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong, England cricket director Ashley Giles said.
Archer sustained the injury at his home in January and the injury was managed by England during their test and T20 series in India.
“He’s got a fish tank, dropped the fish tank and cut his hand,” Giles told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“He’s been in surgery today and he’s come out of it well. They’ve operated and actually I think they found a small fragment of glass still in the tendon,” he added.
World Rugby yesterday received widespread support for backing plans to include two Pacific island teams in Super Rugby, with claims it could change the face of the international game. Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo said that the concept could transform rugby union in the Pacific, where there is immense playing talent, but scarce financial resources to prevent top stars moving overseas. “This will be massive exposure playing against some of the world’s best on a constant basis... a sleeping giant will be awoken!!” Nadolo wrote on Twitter. Pacific Rugby Players’ Welfare estimates that about 20 percent of all professional players come from islander backgrounds. However,