LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park of South Korea on Friday fired a three-under par 69 to keep a one-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Kia Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling finished among the top scorers.
Park, whose 20 LPGA victories include seven major titles, reeled off four birdies against a lone bogey to stand on nine-under par 135 after 36 holes at Aviara in Carlsbad, California.
It is Park’s first event of the year as she prepares for next week’s ANA Inspiration, the LPGA’s first major tournament, at Rancho Mirage, California.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Hsu was fifth on 140, after playing a one-under par 71 in the first round and a three-under par 69 in the second.
The 26-year-old birdied the par-3 third hole, as well as the par-5 fifth and eighth tees, and shot an eagle on the par-4 fourth. She had bogeys on the par-3 11th and 14th tees.
Germany’s Sophia Popov fired a second 68 to stand second on 136, with England’s Mel Reid third on 138 and South Korea’s eighth-ranked Kim Hyo-joo fourth on 139.
World No. 4 Park, who began off the 10th tee, birdied the par-4 12th and birdied three of the first five holes after making the turn before making her only bogey at the par-4 seventh.
Additional reporting by staff writer
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
QUERREY DEFEATED: Lu Yen-hsun won for the first time in four attempts against his American opponent, while Vasek Pospisil ranted about ATP head Andrea Gaudenzi Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun earned a first-ever win over Sam Querrey at the Miami Open on Wednesday, while Vasek Pospisil was docked a point after an outburst. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, defeated Querrey, 6-3, 6-4 in 70 minutes. The 37-year-old had not beaten his American opponent in three previous meetings and has never won consecutive main-draw matches in Miami, a record he has a chance to erase today in a meeting with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the round-of-32. Meanwhile, angry about politics in tennis, Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first
Lee Zii Jia was hailed a “hero” yesterday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei. The young Malaysian on Sunday defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to win the All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time. “I just can’t describe my feelings now,” Lee Zii Jia said after the victory, adding that he missed having a crowd witness his big moment. “I’m happy, sad and excited all coming in the one time. It is a very special moment for me,”
DEVASTATING BLOW: With James facing an extended layoff, the already short-staffed Lakers have to change their mindset to remain champions, their coach said LeBron James on Saturday crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a right ankle injury that could sideline the NBA superstar indefinitely. The Lakers superstar collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle. The 36-year-old returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration. ESPN later reported that a magnetic resonance imaging scan revealed a high ankle sprain and that James faced an “indefinite” injury layoff. Depending