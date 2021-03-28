Park holds on to lead, Hsu stays in pack at Kia Classic

AFP, LOS ANGELES





LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park of South Korea on Friday fired a three-under par 69 to keep a one-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Kia Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling finished among the top scorers.

Park, whose 20 LPGA victories include seven major titles, reeled off four birdies against a lone bogey to stand on nine-under par 135 after 36 holes at Aviara in Carlsbad, California.

It is Park’s first event of the year as she prepares for next week’s ANA Inspiration, the LPGA’s first major tournament, at Rancho Mirage, California.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling Hsu takes part on day one of the Australian Open golf tournament at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, on Feb. 13 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

Hsu was fifth on 140, after playing a one-under par 71 in the first round and a three-under par 69 in the second.

The 26-year-old birdied the par-3 third hole, as well as the par-5 fifth and eighth tees, and shot an eagle on the par-4 fourth. She had bogeys on the par-3 11th and 14th tees.

Germany’s Sophia Popov fired a second 68 to stand second on 136, with England’s Mel Reid third on 138 and South Korea’s eighth-ranked Kim Hyo-joo fourth on 139.

World No. 4 Park, who began off the 10th tee, birdied the par-4 12th and birdied three of the first five holes after making the turn before making her only bogey at the par-4 seventh.

Additional reporting by staff writer