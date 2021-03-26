Milwaukee beat Celtics in eighth consecutive win

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday feared the worst when he saw Boston’s Daniel Theis all alone with the game on the line.

Antetokounmpo could breathe a sigh of relief a moment later when Theis’ three-pointer bounced off the rim as the Milwaukee Bucks blew most of a 25-point lead before holding on for a 121-119 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Theis’ miss was the final play of the Bucks’ eighth straight victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot as the Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart defends during their NBA game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“Thank God he didn’t make it and we were able to get the win,” Antetokounmpo said.

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who have won 13 of 14 overall. Bobby Portis had 21 points on seven-for-10 shooting.

Boston lost for the fifth time in six games. Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Kemba Walker scored 23.

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, left, dribbles the ball as Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during their NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

After trailing 90-65 midway through the third quarter, the Celtics cut the margin to two on Brown’s three-pointer with 1 minute, 32 seconds left.

Theis then drew an offensive foul on Antetokounmpo, and the Celtics had multiple opportunities to tie the game or go in front the rest of the way.

That is when the Bucks’ defense stiffened.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, looks to the basket as Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics defends during their NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Marcus Smart missed a three-pointer with 1:06 remaining. Donte DiVincenzo blocked a layup attempt from Walker with about 35 seconds remaining. Brook Lopez blocked a Smart layup attempt with 2 seconds left.

“I think honestly, it may not seem it, but I think we did a great job of not tensing up,” DiVincenzo said. “I think we just made a few mistakes down the stretch, but I think it’s good for us to learn how to get better off of a win.”

After the Lopez block, Middleton knocked Smart’s ensuing inbound pass out of bounds, giving the Celtics one last opportunity.

Smart found Theis all alone in front of the Celtics’ bench, but the shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

“Lopez is playing off Theis and just protecting any cut to the rim, so Theis was the best option there,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He got a great look. He stepped in and shot it with authority, back-rimmed it, looked good.”

Antetokounmpo and Boston’s Jayson Tatum returned after the All-Stars missed games on Monday.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 points — his second-lowest total of the season — but also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Lopez and DiVincenzo each had 17 points.

Tatum scored 18 points in the first meeting between the teams since the season opener. Jeff Teague added 15.

“We were a little bit fortunate,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Theis got clean for a free look. We were fortunate he didn’t make it.”

