Kohli savors a win against fast-starting England

AFP, PUNE, India





India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that their 66-run win over England was “one of the sweetest” after his bowlers hit back following a batting onslaught in the first one-day international.

Chasing 318 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs, despite Jonny Bairstow’s 94 and his opening stand of 135 with Jason Roy, to trail the three-match series 1-0.

Shikhar Dhawan hit 98, while K.L. Rahul’s 62 not out and Krunal Pandya unbeaten 58 off 31 balls to steer the hosts to 317-5 after being put into bat first.

England opener Jonny Bairstow plays a leg-side shot during the first one-day international against India at the Maharashtra Stadium in Pune, India, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“This is one of our sweetest victories in the recent past,” Kohli told the post-match presentation. “It is right up there purely because from 135-1 getting nine wickets is simply outstanding. I am a really, really proud man right now.”

Prasidh Krishna, who returned ODI figures of 4-54, the best by an India player on debut, and fellow quick bowler Shardul Thakur shared seven wickets between them and turned the game on its head after the Bairstow-Roy blitz.

Krishna broke the stand to send back Roy for 46 and then struck in his next over with the key wicket of Ben Stokes for 1.

India captain Virat Kohli celebrates their win against England in the first one-day international at the Maharashtra Stadium in Pune, India, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

He nearly got his third on the next ball when Eoin Morgan edged his first ball to Kohli at slip, but the India captain dropped the catch.

Thakur soon took over from Krishna to deny Bairstow his hundred after getting the opener caught at deep midwicket.

He then struck twice in his next over to send back Morgan for 22 and Jos Buttler LBW for 2 as England slipped to 176-5.

Moeen Ali made a fighting 30 before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who combined with Pandya and Krishna to wipe out the tail.

“We need to execute better than we did today. India did really well and deserved to win,” England captain Morgan said. “Being able to take the attack to the opposition is something that we pride ourselves on. We want to continue to push the envelope in that regard. It’s better for us to lose like this than losing by 20 runs.”

The away side have fitness worries after Sam Billings “sprained his collar bone joint,” and Morgan needed four stitches on the webbing between a thumb and index finger.

“We are going to wait 48 hours, see how it is,” Morgan said of the injuries. “Give them as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday,” the second ODI.

For India, left-hander Pandya, who played alongside his younger brother, Hardik Pandya, put on an unbroken stand of 112 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul as India finished with a flourish.

Stokes struck first with his pace bowling, claiming Rohit Sharma caught behind for 28. He returned figures of 3-34 from eight overs.

Dhawan put on 105 for the second wicket with Kohli. He made his 31st ODI fifty with a six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Kohli reached a run-a-ball fifty, but fell for 56 to pace bowler Mark Wood.

“If I had stayed with Shikhar around that 40-over period we could have got 350,” Kohli said. “England hit some amazing shots, and scores will be high-scoring moving forward, and we’ll look to get bigger scores moving forward.”

Dhawan, who hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 106-ball knock, fell short of his hundred after he mistimed a pull off Stokes.

Krunal Pandya completed his 50 in 26 balls to record the fastest fifty for an ODI debutant, and later choked up with emotion while dedicating the innings to his father, who died in January.