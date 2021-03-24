Pet goat coolly surfs California waves

Reuters, SAN CLEMENTE, California





As cheering children and men frantically paddle their inflatable surfboard through the frothy Pacific waves onto the beach, one passenger placidly sits in the bow taking it all in — a large, white goat.

California surfer Dana McGregor has always loved the thrill of catching a wave, but it was not until he took his pet goat surfing with him one day that he truly found his calling.

“I got one goat to clear my poison oak in the backyard and I decided to take it surfing on my birthday, and then I just ended up surfing goats,” said McGregor of the day his goat-surfing journey began almost 10 years ago.

Dana McGregor, front left, and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends in San Clemente, California, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

McGregor, 42, now teaches children how to surf from Pismo Beach, north of Santa Barbara, using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fears.

“When it’s your first time it feels scary, but actually after you keep on doing it and doing it, it’s really fun,” said 10-year-old Mileah Robbins, fresh from riding a wave with eight-year-old Pismo.

The goats seem to enjoy it, too, judging by Pismo’s relaxed expression as he hit the waves.

Dana McGregor poses for a photograph as he arrives at the beach with his surfing goats Pismo, left, and Grover in San Clemente, California, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

“There’s a freedom in surfing that you can’t find just anywhere,” said McGregor, hugging his goats as they stand on the boardwalk, attracting attention from children and other passers-by.

“You’re riding waves that God brings us, that bring healing and joy and freedom and peace into our lives so I want everyone to experience that,” he said.