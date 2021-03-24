As cheering children and men frantically paddle their inflatable surfboard through the frothy Pacific waves onto the beach, one passenger placidly sits in the bow taking it all in — a large, white goat.
California surfer Dana McGregor has always loved the thrill of catching a wave, but it was not until he took his pet goat surfing with him one day that he truly found his calling.
“I got one goat to clear my poison oak in the backyard and I decided to take it surfing on my birthday, and then I just ended up surfing goats,” said McGregor of the day his goat-surfing journey began almost 10 years ago.
Photo: Reuters
McGregor, 42, now teaches children how to surf from Pismo Beach, north of Santa Barbara, using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fears.
“When it’s your first time it feels scary, but actually after you keep on doing it and doing it, it’s really fun,” said 10-year-old Mileah Robbins, fresh from riding a wave with eight-year-old Pismo.
The goats seem to enjoy it, too, judging by Pismo’s relaxed expression as he hit the waves.
Photo: Reuters
“There’s a freedom in surfing that you can’t find just anywhere,” said McGregor, hugging his goats as they stand on the boardwalk, attracting attention from children and other passers-by.
“You’re riding waves that God brings us, that bring healing and joy and freedom and peace into our lives so I want everyone to experience that,” he said.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki
Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open. The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week. The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8. Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game. The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham. Lee saw a net cord