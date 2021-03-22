Formosa defeat PCCT, as league tournament closes

LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter





Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District.

Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44.

Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs.

Formosa batsman Anthony Liu poses for a photograph after their game against TCA at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District on Feb. 21. Photo courtesy of Pakistan Cricket Club Taipei / Taiwan Cricket

Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A, which also included ICC. Formosa won both of their group games, while ICC won one.

The Stars, the Taipei Indians and the Taiwan Dragons contested Group B, with the Stars winning two and the Indians none.

The Daredevils, the Shaheens and the Scorpions were in Group C, with the Shaheens beating the Daredevils, the Daredevils beating the Scorpions and the Scorpions defeating the Shaheens. The Shaheens did not advance due to a lower net run rate.

In Group D, PCCT won both of their matches, while the Proteas lost to them and TCA, who in that match profited from a rapid century — 117 not out by Amit Kumar Bedaka, with 10 sixes and eight fours in 61 deliveries.

The top two teams from each group advanced to the quarter-finals, where PCCT eliminated ICC, Formosa crushed TCA — with Anthony Liu blazing 10 sixes and seven fours in his undefeated 104 from 45 deliveries — the Taiwan Dragons ousted the Scorpions and the Daredevils beat the Stars.

In the qualifier match on Saturday, PCCT edged Formosa for a direct path into the final, while the Taiwan Dragons chased down a middling total by the Daredevils in the first eliminator.

In the second eliminator yesterday, Parappagoudar’s 45 not out guided Formosa to 168-4 and a brave chase led by Athula Senadeera’s 48 left the Taiwan Dragons agonizingly short in a five-run loss.

Parappagoudar was given the purple cap for most runs in the tournament, while teammate Jyotish Singh took home the orange cap for most wickets.

Kaohsiung resident George Klopper said the tournament was a well-organized affair.

Despite his Daredevils side exiting on Saturday, he said it was time well spent, traveling nearly the length of the country for cricket.

“Yeah it’s good: Just jump on the high-speed train and get an Uber to the ground,” Klopper said ahead of their game.

“The reason behind organizing the first-ever Taiwan Premier League was to present the platform for emerging players and teams in Taiwan Cricket, and create a high standard for us to live up to moving forward,” the PCCT organizers said.