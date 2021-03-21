Jordan Binnington on Friday made 30 saves plus two shoot-out stops to lead the visiting St Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
The Blues snapped a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) while improving to 4-1-2 against the Sharks this season.
Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues on his 35th birthday.
Photo: Chris Brown-USA TODAY
Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the shootout to clinch the victory.
Ryan Donato scored and Martin Jones made 33 saves for the Sharks, who are 0-2-1 in their past three games.
In Los Angeles, the Vegas Golden Knights have stayed on top in the Western Conference in spite of injuries and uncertainty.
As they reached the halfway point of an already eventful season, a false positive test for COVID-19 by forward William Karlsson earlier in the day gave them just another bit of adversity to overcome.
Karlsson had the winning goal and Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.
“This team takes every night seriously and every period seriously,” Pacioretty said.
“If we have a bad one, someone always kind of speaks up and lets everyone know. There’s no room for this club to sleep for a period, for two periods or for a game,” he said.
Karlsson put Vegas back in front 3-2 with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second period by tipping Jonathan Marchessault’s shot from the point.
Karlsson had multiple negative tests in the afternoon that cleared him to play, but coach Pete DeBoer still had to prepare multiple contingencies in the event that he and other players might be unavailable.
“It’s a stressful day, both for him waiting to see if it’s a real positive or a false and all the close contacts that have been around him because it affects everybody,” DeBoer said.
In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to extend his goals streak and rally the Washington Capitals to their seventh victory in a row, 2-1 over the New York Rangers.
In Toronto, Mark Giordano broke a tie on a power play midway through the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3.
In Montreal, J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their fourth straight victory.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki