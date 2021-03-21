Blues slip past Sharks 2-1 after shoot-out

Reuters and AP





Jordan Binnington on Friday made 30 saves plus two shoot-out stops to lead the visiting St Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Blues snapped a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) while improving to 4-1-2 against the Sharks this season.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues on his 35th birthday.

San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau, left, chases the puck as St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington guards his net during their NHL match at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Friday. Photo: Chris Brown-USA TODAY

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the shootout to clinch the victory.

Ryan Donato scored and Martin Jones made 33 saves for the Sharks, who are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

In Los Angeles, the Vegas Golden Knights have stayed on top in the Western Conference in spite of injuries and uncertainty.

As they reached the halfway point of an already eventful season, a false positive test for COVID-19 by forward William Karlsson earlier in the day gave them just another bit of adversity to overcome.

Karlsson had the winning goal and Max Pacioretty scored twice as the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

“This team takes every night seriously and every period seriously,” Pacioretty said.

“If we have a bad one, someone always kind of speaks up and lets everyone know. There’s no room for this club to sleep for a period, for two periods or for a game,” he said.

Karlsson put Vegas back in front 3-2 with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second period by tipping Jonathan Marchessault’s shot from the point.

Karlsson had multiple negative tests in the afternoon that cleared him to play, but coach Pete DeBoer still had to prepare multiple contingencies in the event that he and other players might be unavailable.

“It’s a stressful day, both for him waiting to see if it’s a real positive or a false and all the close contacts that have been around him because it affects everybody,” DeBoer said.

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to extend his goals streak and rally the Washington Capitals to their seventh victory in a row, 2-1 over the New York Rangers.

In Toronto, Mark Giordano broke a tie on a power play midway through the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3.

In Montreal, J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their fourth straight victory.