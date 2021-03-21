Alexander Zverev has coped with the pressure of a Grand Slam final and not even an earthquake could jangle the nerves of the German youngster during his Mexican Open semi-final against Dominik Koepfer on Friday.
The magnitude 5.7 quake with an epicenter about 60km southeast of San Marcos, a two-hour drive from Acapulco, sent tremors through the stadium for about 30 seconds with Koepfer serving in the opening game of the second set.
“I didn’t know what happened. Neither did Dominik,” said Zverev, who eased to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory. “We just heard the crowd. I guess the lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did.”
Photo: AFP
“We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake,” he said. “We didn’t feel much, but still obviously I know it happens here in Acapulco. I’ve witnessed it here before, so I guess it’s normal.”
“Last year we had a similar thing during my match or practice. It was bigger though, because I saw the lights shaking. I didn’t see anything today. Everything proved to be stable... I hope everyone is fine at the area that is closest to the earthquake,” he said.
Briton Neal Skupski was hoping for a relaxing massage after securing a place in the doubles final alongside brother Ken Skupski, but the quake sent him quickly scrambling for his clothing.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It was really strange,” Neal Skupski said. “I thought it was some massage technique that he was doing, because the bed was shaking. I just thought it was normal.”
“Then an alarm went off on his phone and that’s when I thought: ‘This is a bit strange.’ Then he said: ‘We’re going to go outside because of an earthquake.’ I couldn’t put my clothes on quick enough to get out of the building,” he said.
Zverev is to play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles final today.
Tsitsipas advanced with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti.
At the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Lloyd Harris of South Africa defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), while Aslan Karatsev of Russia eliminated compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the final.
Harris and Karatsev were to begin the final shortly after press time last night.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki