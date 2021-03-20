Texans’ Watson facing three therapist lawsuits

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, pushing for a trade from the NFL club, was on Thursday sued by a third massage therapist as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.

Multiple media reports said the latest civil lawsuit was filed at Harris County District Court in Texas, claiming Watson forced a female masseuse to perform a sex act during a session in Houston in December last year.

The latest lawsuit followed those where Watson was accused of civil assault by touching massage therapists with his genitals.

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans in their NFL game in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 3. Photo: AFP

Before details of the first lawsuit became public, claiming misconduct in March last year, Watson said that he was looking forward to clearing his name.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson said. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”