Rachael Blackmore on Tuesday became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, riding Honeysuckle to an historic victory in front of empty stands.
The sun shone as the favorite romped home by six-and-a-half lengths — the mare’s 11th win in 11 races.
The win for Blackmore and Honeysuckle is a much-needed shot in the arm for racing after shocking pictures emerged of leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse.
Photo: AFP
The trainer, three-time winner of the Grand National, was earlier this month banned by racing authorities for one year — six months of which are suspended.
However, the sport took center stage at the Cheltenham Festival, as Blackmore made headlines for the right reasons.
“To me, this was never even a dream,” said the 31-year-old Irish jockey, who rode her first winner in 2011 as an amateur, before turning professional in 2015.
“It was so far from what I ever thought could happen in my life — to be in Cheltenham, riding a winner of a Champion Hurdle,” she added.
Blackmore made light of her history-making achievement on the first day of the event — the highlight of the jump-racing calendar.
“It doesn’t matter what you are,” she said. “We are jockeys. It is just a privilege to be here.”
Former top Irish amateur jockey Katie Walsh said that Blackmore’s achievement was special.
“Absolutely brilliant,” she told the BBC. “I just think it is brilliant. She deserves this so much. She works hard and it is history. She has brought it [female riding] to another level.”
Last year, Cheltenham attracted a barrage of criticism after the event went ahead with crowds of about 50,000 per day for the four-day extravaganza, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Britain.
This time round, due to strict COVID-19 protocols in place, there are no crowds present, not even owners, on the racecourse in southwest England.
Ian Renton, regional director of The Jockey Club, which owns Cheltenham Racecourse, said that it was crucial for the event to go ahead, even without spectators.
“For the racing community, it is so important that it goes on,” he said. “For owners, trainers, jockeys, stable staff — their livelihoods rely on the meeting. It is the showcase for the sport.”
