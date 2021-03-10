Inter edge Atalanta to extend Serie A lead to six points

Reuters, MILAN, Italy





A second-half goal from defender Milan Skriniar was enough to earn Inter a 1-0 win over Atalanta BC on Monday, with the victory sending manager Antonio Conte’s side six points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

The league leaders looked nervy in the first half, and had goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to thank for making a fine save to prevent Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata giving the visitors the lead.

Nine minutes after the interval, Skriniar pounced on a loose ball from a corner to fire Inter in front, with Conte’s side digging in defensively late on to see out the victory.

Inter’s Milan Skriniar celebrates his goal against Atalanta during their Serie A match in Milan, Italy, on Monday. Photo: AP

The seventh league win in a row took Inter one step closer to a first Serie A title in 11 years. They have 62 points, six clear of rivals AC Milan in second, and 10 ahead of third-placed champions Juventus. Atalanta stay fifth.

“We played against an Atalanta team that takes points from all the big clubs,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia. “They prepared for this more wisely than in previous matches against us, they knew we could hurt them.”

“This was three important points against an excellent team,” he said.