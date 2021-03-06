Rishabh Pant yesterday launched a spectacular late assault in his flamboyant 101 to put India in charge of the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad.
Ben Stokes led England’s lion-hearted bowling effort in the first two sessions, but Pant’s century-plus partnership with Washington Sundar tilted the game in favor of the hosts, who finished the second on 294-7.
Sundar was batting on 60 at stumps and Axar Patel was on 11, with India 89 ahead after being 121-5 at one stage.
“We were on the back foot after losing those wickets, but the partnership between Pant and Washington was very important,” India opener Rohit Sharma said. “It got us to where we wanted, put us in the driver’s seat. Right now we have 90-odd lead, which is fantastic. I just hope Axar and Washington can carry the same intent tomorrow as well and put us in a good position.”
Having posted a below-par 205, England could not afford to let India get off to a flying start and their bowlers responded brilliantly after the hosts resumed the day on 24-1.
James Anderson bowled a tight line, while Stokes, who battled an upset stomach on Thursday and still top-scored with 55, was relentlessly hostile.
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach earned the breakthrough, trapping the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara leg before wicket for 17.
Stokes bent his back to generate awkward bounce and one such delivery fetched him the prize wicket of Virat Kohli.
The India captain could merely nick the rising delivery behind to be dismissed for an eight-ball duck.
Rohit, who made 49, was smacked on his helmet by another such delivery from Stokes.
The all-rounder returned after the lunch break to deny Rohit his half-century and Leach sent back Ravichandran Ashwin to peg back India.
Pant began cautiously, but accelerated spectacularly, especially after England took the second new ball.
The left-hander reverse-swept Anderson to race into the 90s and slog-swept Joe Root for a six to bring up his third Test century.
The England duo combined to end his swashbuckling innings as he swatted an Anderson delivery to Root at short-midwicket.
Pant’s 118-ball blitz was studded with 13 fours and two sixes.
Sundar hit eight fours against a tired-looking England attack.
“They exhausted everything they had out there,” England spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel said. “We were in a position to get ahead of the game, but it didn’t pan out that way. If India have to chase anything above 100 on a wearing wicket, that could be interesting.”
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win.
Paul McBeth, the world's top-ranked disc golfer, has become the richest athlete in the sport's history after signing a record US$10 million endorsement contract with Discraft to represent the manufacturer through 2031. "It's mind-blowing to me to think that the 17-year-old me — or even before that, the 14-year-old me — made the right move to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport to potentially the next level," McBeth said in a YouTube video announcing the blockbuster deal on Wednesday. "I feel like this is just the beginning."
A late sprint on the final bend on Friday earned Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber the gold medal in the Nordic combined event as he edged out Ilkka Herola of Finland by four-tenths of a second at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Japan's Ryota Yamamoto recorded the longest ski jump of the competition to top the standings heading in to the 10km cross-country ski race, but he was soon left behind as the stronger skiers engaged in a tough battle at the front of the field.