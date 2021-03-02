Lego is secret of Swiatek’s success

Reuters





Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces.

The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International.

Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Adelaide International singles final in Australia on Saturday. Photo: AP

Work on her psychology now involves building Lego models, said Swiatek, who yesterday rose to a career-best ranking of world No. 15.

“Daria had this idea to do some models and Legos, and I think it works perfectly for my mind, because I’m this kind of person who just likes to think logically and construct,” Swiatek told reporters.

“I actually did in Melbourne like two wooden models. I traveled with them from Poland, and it’s weird because when I’m at the airport I have like two big luggage, my tennis bag and two models in my hands. So it’s kind of funny,” she said.

Swiatek said she has completed about 70 percent of the Lego blocks she had ordered before traveling to Australia, where she did a 14-day quarantine before playing the year’s first Grand Slam.

“I’m pretty sad that the time is going to end soon, but it’s great, it’s really good fun, so everybody should try Lego,” she said.

Swiatek last year became the first woman to win at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007 and again she did not lose a set in Adelaide, where she dropped only 22 games.

Swiatek had not reached the quarter-final of a hard-court WTA Tour event before the Adelaide International.

“I don’t think the surface really has a huge impact,” Swiatek told the WTA Insider podcast.

“When I’m feeling good physically and mentally, I can win anywhere,” she said.