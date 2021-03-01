Australia’s Alexei Popyrin came back from a set down yesterday to beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the Singapore Tennis Open and win his first ATP Tour title.
Popyrin started off badly, losing the first set 4-6, but charged back and snatched the second 6-0. Bublik put up more of a fight at the start of the third, with both men holding their serve until it reached 2-2.
However, Popyrin then surged ahead, firing a total of 11 aces, to take the set 6-2 and clinch the title.
The 21-year-old, who had earlier stunned former world No. 3 Marin Cilic in the semi-finals, was delighted with his breakthrough.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to know I have won my first ATP title,” he said. “I always have the belief that I can compete against the top guys, and without that belief, I would not be able to win an ATP title. It’s a good start and hopefully I can build on this result.”
“We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it’s paying off,” Popyrin said. “Also my family behind the scenes ... they’ve sacrificed so much for me and to finally win a tournament, just shows how much hard work they put in with me also and this is for them, this is for them 100 per cent.”
He added that Bublik “was mentally up and down, so I just had to keep my head level and weather the storm when he was playing well in the first set. I was not scared — I knew I was playing well”.
In the doubles finals, the formidable partnership between Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved too strong for Australia’s Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith as the Belgians won comfortably 6-2, 6-3.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana