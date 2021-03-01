Popyrin downs Bublik to win first ATP title

AFP, SINGAPORE





Australia’s Alexei Popyrin came back from a set down yesterday to beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the Singapore Tennis Open and win his first ATP Tour title.

Popyrin started off badly, losing the first set 4-6, but charged back and snatched the second 6-0. Bublik put up more of a fight at the start of the third, with both men holding their serve until it reached 2-2.

However, Popyrin then surged ahead, firing a total of 11 aces, to take the set 6-2 and clinch the title.

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin celebrates beating Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in their Singapore Tennis Open men’s singles final at the OCBC Arena yesterday. Photo: AFP

The 21-year-old, who had earlier stunned former world No. 3 Marin Cilic in the semi-finals, was delighted with his breakthrough.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to know I have won my first ATP title,” he said. “I always have the belief that I can compete against the top guys, and without that belief, I would not be able to win an ATP title. It’s a good start and hopefully I can build on this result.”

“We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it’s paying off,” Popyrin said. “Also my family behind the scenes ... they’ve sacrificed so much for me and to finally win a tournament, just shows how much hard work they put in with me also and this is for them, this is for them 100 per cent.”

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik reacts during his Singapore Tennis Open men’s singles final match against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin at the OCBC Arena yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

He added that Bublik “was mentally up and down, so I just had to keep my head level and weather the storm when he was playing well in the first set. I was not scared — I knew I was playing well”.

In the doubles finals, the formidable partnership between Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved too strong for Australia’s Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith as the Belgians won comfortably 6-2, 6-3.

Additional reporting by Reuters