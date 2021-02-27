French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday advanced to the final of the Adelaide International with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.
The fifth-seeded Swiatek next plays second-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who felled 16-year-old American Coco Gauff 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2.
Swiatek was dominant in the opening set, breaking the Swiss left-hander’s serve in the fourth game. The 19-year-old Swiatek bothered her opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes as Teichmann made a series of unforced errors — 13 in the first set.
Photo: AFP
Teichmann failed to convert a break point in the fourth game of the second set — her only one of the match — and it was a turning point.
Swiatek held serve, then broke the unseeded Teichmann’s serve the next two times to keep her perfect record for the tournament — she has not lost a set.
“I feel solid and that is the most important thing for me because when I play good I just enjoy everything,” Swiatek said.
Photo: AFP
OPEN SUD DE FRANCE
AP
Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday swept aside French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Open Sud de France.
The Spanish veteran, who is chasing a 10th career title, won 100 percent of his first-serve points in the first set and broke Barrere’s serve three times in each.
Barrere leveled for 2-2 as they exchanged breaks early in the second set, but Bautista Agut broke him twice more, including in the last game.
The 32-year-old Spaniard next faces sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert.
Dusan Lajovic, No. 3, and Hubert Hurkacz, No. 4, were both knocked out by unseeded players.
Lajovic lost 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to Austrian David Novak and Hurkacz was beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Novak next plays German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who withstood 29 aces from Jiri Vesely and had 17 of his own in a 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory.
Davidovich Fokina faces unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).
Elsewhere in the ATP, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev next week has another opportunity to replace Rafa Nadal as the world No. 2 if he reaches the final of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.
Medvedev rose to a career high third in the ATP rankings on Monday after finishing runner-up to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. He would have moved above Nadal had he beaten the Serbian.
On Thursday, Nadal pulled out of the Rotterdam event due to a back injury, which forced the 20-time Grand Slam winner to skip Spain’s ATP Cup matches earlier this month.
Nadal’s withdrawal means Medvedev would be the top seed at next week’s event, which also features top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.
Should he reach the final, Medvedev would become the first player outside Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.
Additional reporting by Reuters
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by