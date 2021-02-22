Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser.
Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt.
Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the podcast comments without mentioning Giuliani by name.
Photo: AFP
“It’s unsettling to hear of this highly inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referencing my ‘panties,’ whilst playing in a charity pro-am,” Wie West wrote on Twitter.
“What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” she said.
“I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day,” she added.
“What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like,” Wie West wrote.
“My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt,” she added.
The US Golf Association tweeted support for Wie, saying: “Sexism has no place in golf or life. We are always in your corner.”
Wie West, 31, is on maternity leave from the LPGA Tour after giving birth to a daughter in June last year.
She is a five-time LPGA winner, including her lone major title at the 2014 US Women’s Open.
Wie West married NBA Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West in 2019.
RETURN TO FORM: Aubameyang scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick, as he rebounded from a season marred by poor form and his mother’s illness Manchester United’s faltering Premier League title challenge on Sunday suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Bromwich Albion, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Leeds United. Manchester United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand. A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester City into second on goal difference. That was of little consolation to Manchester United against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point
ENDORSEMENTS: The Taiwanese said that she does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door, despite having won plenty of new admirers at Melbourne Park Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won plenty of new admirers at the Australian Open as she leveraged her unorthodox game to an unexpected quarter-final spot, but despite all the added attention the 35-year-old does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door. Hsieh, who became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, yesterday saw her Melbourne Park adventure brought to an end by a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing by Naomi Osaka of Japan. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, with three major titles, Hsieh has made just over US$8 million in career prize money and
In an era of regimented game plans, strict training regimes, nutritionists and pre-match routines, one player is refreshingly going her own way — Hsieh Su-wei. “She’s a free spirit,” long-time coach Paul McNamee said after Taiwan’s Hsieh became the oldest woman in the Open era to debut in the quarter-finals of a Slam. “That’s the same with her tennis. She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn’t like to plan too far ahead,” he said. Australian Open wins over Tsvetana Pironkova, eighth seed Bianca Andreescu, Sara Errani and Marketa Vondrousova mean that the maverick would face Naomi Osaka, 12 years her junior,
OVERCOMING DOUBTS: Although Osaka said that she felt intimidated by Williams, the 23-year-old managed to leave her rival stranded at just 23 Grand Slam titles Naomi Osaka yesterday said she was mentally stronger than ever after emphatically ending Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown. The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in front of thousands of fans after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown. She faces Jennifer Brady tomorrow for a fourth Slam title after the American beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. “I think for me, match experience definitely helped me out,” said Osaka, who reeled off five games in a row in the opening set after going 2-0 down. “There was