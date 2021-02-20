Bruno Fernandes on Thursday scored twice as Manchester United romped to a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad in their Europa League last-32 first-leg encounter.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are all but into the last 16, with four away goals to take into the return game in a week’s time.
The first leg was played in Turin, Italy, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Photo: AP
“We know 4-0 is a good result, but we have to be aware of what they can do,” Fernandes told BT Sport. “My target is to score the most goals I can, that is my position. The only target is to win trophies.”
The Premier League outfit grabbed the lead in the 27th minute when Fernandes pounced on a defensive mix-up to slot in from Marcus Rashford’s clipped pass.
Solskjaer’s men doubled their advantage 12 minutes into the second period as Fernandes stroked home his 21st goal of the season.
United continued to play at a pace Sociedad could not deal with and Rashford finally got his goal in the 65th minute following a blistering counterattack started by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Daniel James raced clear and fired into the bottom corner near the end of the game.
In other games on Thursday, it was:
‧ Wolfsberger 1, Tottenham 4
‧ Red Star Belgrade 2, Milan 2
‧ Benfica 1, Arsenal 1
‧ Lille 1, Ajax 2
‧ Slavia Prague 0, Leicester 0
‧ Young Boys 4, Leverkusen 3
‧ Olympiakos 4, Eindhoven 2
‧ Royal Antwerp 3, Rangers 4
‧ Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3
‧ Braga 0, AS Roma 2
‧ Granada 2, Napoli 0
‧ Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 1
‧ Krasnodar 2, Dinamo Zagreb 3
‧ Salzburg 0, Villarreal 2
‧ Maccabi 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
