Leeds is starting to feel like home for manager Marcelo Bielsa.
The 65-year-old Argentine is approaching three years at the helm, the longest he has been at a club. By comparison, Bielsa spent a whole two days in charge of SS Lazio in 2016.
Bielsa, who is known for his eccentricities during matches, including sitting on a plastic bucket on the sidelines, has been praised for his high-energy, attractive brand of soccer — even when Leeds United lose.
Photo: Reuters
Unlike in other jobs, Bielsa says he has the support of the club’s leadership.
“I like to work with the players that Leeds has,” Bielsa said on Sunday. “I like the structure that Leeds has — the directors and in the academy.”
He has guided his players from a mid-table second-tier side to promotion to the top flight, where they are making waves, and Leeds fans are even dreaming of a place in a European competition next season.
Bielsa has admirers far and wide, and they include Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who considers the Argentine one of the best managers in the world, but he also has faced criticism for persisting with his attacking mentality, leaving his team exposed at the back and letting in goals — like in their 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Leeds have scored 40 goals this season, but have also had 42 scored against them.
Others have said that his players tend to hit a wall at the end of the season because of fatigue or injuries, as a result of constant running and pressing during matches, but Bielsa has never wavered and he has the backing of the fans, who view him as a cult hero.
Supporters have also found themselves enamored with Bielsa’s modest lifestyle, which is unusual for an English Premier League manager. He lives alone in a one-bedroom apartment and is often spotted in local coffee shops or supermarkets — normally in Leeds training gear.
Bielsa believes Leeds could increase the capacity at Elland Road to up to 50,000 if the club could accommodate them. The current capacity is about 36,000.
“Leeds fans are loyal,” Bielsa said. “All of this makes Leeds an attractive team, and it’s in the best league in the world.”
His nearly three years at Leeds is a milestone, not only because owners in English soccer can be fickle if things are not going well, but also because he is not afraid to stick to his beliefs — even if it means losing his job.
His shortest time at a club was two days, when he walked away from Lazio in 2016. He later cited disagreements with management about player recruitment.
Bielsa also left in acrimonious circumstances from French side Lille OSC. He has testified before a French court to make his case for millions of euros in damages over his firing from Lille more than three years ago. Bielsa lasted just six months before the French club fired him for “serious misconduct” in December 2017 following poor results.
Bielsa cuts an odd figure in the Premier League, sometimes sitting on that plastic bucket, pacing back and forth on the touchline, or squatting down during matches.
He also has an explosive side, screaming at his players when they do not follow his instructions. On Sunday, he kicked a paper cup minutes after Arsenal scored their first goal.
He has earned the nickname “El Loco,” or “Crazy One,” for earlier incidents in his managerial career.
In 1990, he made a famous remark to inspire his players while in charge of Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina before a derby against archrivals Rosario Central.
“If I have to cut a finger of mine to win tomorrow’s derby, I will,” Bielsa told his players. “I still have four left.”
His team won the match 4-3.
After a 6-0 loss to San Lorenzo de Almagro in a Copa Libertadores match, a group of hardcore fans came to his doorstep. Bielsa reportedly came out holding a hand grenade and threatened to pull the pin if they did not leave.
Bielsa’s present and future seem slightly less explosive at Leeds. At least for now.
