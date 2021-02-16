Damian Lillard on Sunday delivered 34 points and 11 assists, as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a 44-point performance from Luka Doncic to edge the Dallas Mavericks 121-118 in the first game of a three game road trip.
Lillard made a clutch three pointer with less than a minute remaining after Dallas had gone on a 12-0 run to climb back into the contest.
“I think we earned this win,” Lillard said. “We played the kind of game we played, against what we’ve been up against through the game, it’s rewarding in the end.”
Photo: AP
Gary Trent scored 17 points and Carmelo Anthony notched 15 off the bench for the Blazers who stretched their winning streak to four games.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Mavericks, who had their four game win streak snapped in front of 2,200 Texas fans at the American Airlines Center.
“It didn’t matter if I felt confident or not,” Doncic said of his final shot. “I thought it was in. It went in and out, so I was disappointed and that’s on me. I should have hit the shot.”
Elsewhere, NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal poured in 35 points to spark the Washington Wizards over the Boston Celtics 104-91, delivering a rare home victory for what had been the league’s second-worst squad.
Beal went 10-of-18 from the floor, 4-of-9 from the 3-point range, and 11-of-11 from the free throw line, while the Wizards grabbed a season-best 54 rebounds and kept Boston to 32-of-90 shooting.
Japanese forward Rui Hachimura scored 15 points, while Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Wizards, who improved to 7-17 overall, but remained the NBA’s worst team at home at 3-9.
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker each scored 25 points to lead the Celtics, who fell to fifth in the East at 13-13. Jayson Tatum, a boyhood pal of Beal, had only six points on 3-of-14 shooting.
“It’s always a battle. Jayson is a superstar,” Beal said. “You always have to bring it. The mental has to be there. It always feels good to get a win.”
Westbrook next faces his former club, the Houston Rockets, when former Wizards star John Wall returns to the US capital.
“We’ve got John coming in. You know they are going to be riled up,” Beal said. “They got the best of us down there, so we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Beal scored seven points in Washington’s 15-8 run to start the game, with Boston opening 2-of-9 from the floor.
Beal, who began 5-of-5 then missed his next six shots from the floor, had 12 in the first quarter as the Wizards opened a 29-22 edge.
Washington seized a 55-43 halftime edge, matching the fewest first-half points the Wizards had allowed all season.
An 11-0 run sparked by six points from Hachimura gave Washington a 77-53 edge. The Celtics responded with an 11-1 run, but the Wizards ended the third quarter with an 11-3 spurt for an 89-67 advantage.
Washington lifted the lead as large as 101-76 and cruised to the finish.
In other games on Sunday, it was:
‧ Nuggets 122, Lakers 105
‧ Thunder 114, Bucks 109
‧ Suns 109, Magic 90
‧ Spurs 122, Hornets 110
‧ Pistons 123, Pelicans 112
‧ Clippers 128, Cavaliers 111
‧ Grizzlies 124, Kings 110
‧ Raptors 112, Timberwolves 116
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The