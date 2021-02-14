Racket-smashing Pliskova ousted

AFP and Reuters, MELBOURNE





Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova yesterday was docked a point for smashing her racket off the court and then slumped out of the Australian Open to Karolina Muchova.

The frustrated sixth seed was out of sorts throughout and fell 7-5, 7-5 in 1 hour, 54 minutes in the all-Czech third-round women’s singles clash, ending her dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title.

“I’m definitely happy to make it through in two sets. We were both nervous,” 24-year-old Muchova said.

Karolina Pliskova throws her racket during her Australian Open women’s singles match against fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AFP

After Pliskova lost a tight first set, she took her frustration out on her racket, which cost her a code violation.

She then walked into the players’ tunnel to inflict further damage, but it was seen by an official, who informed chair umpire Alison Hughes, resulting in a docked point for a second code violation.

“It’s off court, I’m allowed to do what I want,” Pliskova said.

“Not during a match, you can’t,” Hughes replied.

Pliskova told a news conference that she had been a little bit surprised at the second warning, but that it had a positive impact on her game.

“I think actually it helped me in the second set, because I was [annoyed] so I started to play well,” she said.

After losing the opening set Pliskova raced to a 5-0 lead in the second before the wheels came off, allowing Muchova to complete the victory and reach the fourth round for the first time.

“There was long game for 5-1 and 6-0. I thought she just played little bit better at this moment,” Pliskova said.

“Of course, I played quite amazing to 5-0, but then it’s quite tough to hold this level. I had chances ... on my serve, I just could do so many things better today,” she said. “I don’t think my game is the top for sure. I don’t want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost.”

“The feeling was not great from any of my matches here,” she said.

“I think overall, too many mistakes, too much panic in the rallies. I don’t know if it’s just not having any matches much lately. I don’t feel like safe with anything I was doing on the court,” she added.

Pliskova, 28, is regarded as one of the best women players never to have won a Grand Slam tournament, having risen to world No. 1 in July 2017.

Now ranked sixth, Pliskova made the semi-finals at the 2019 Australian Open, where she lost in three sets to eventual champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Muchova faces 18th seed Elise Mertens for a place in the quarter-finals after the Belgian defeated 11th seed Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-1.