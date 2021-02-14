Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova yesterday was docked a point for smashing her racket off the court and then slumped out of the Australian Open to Karolina Muchova.
The frustrated sixth seed was out of sorts throughout and fell 7-5, 7-5 in 1 hour, 54 minutes in the all-Czech third-round women’s singles clash, ending her dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title.
“I’m definitely happy to make it through in two sets. We were both nervous,” 24-year-old Muchova said.
Photo: AFP
After Pliskova lost a tight first set, she took her frustration out on her racket, which cost her a code violation.
She then walked into the players’ tunnel to inflict further damage, but it was seen by an official, who informed chair umpire Alison Hughes, resulting in a docked point for a second code violation.
“It’s off court, I’m allowed to do what I want,” Pliskova said.
“Not during a match, you can’t,” Hughes replied.
Pliskova told a news conference that she had been a little bit surprised at the second warning, but that it had a positive impact on her game.
“I think actually it helped me in the second set, because I was [annoyed] so I started to play well,” she said.
After losing the opening set Pliskova raced to a 5-0 lead in the second before the wheels came off, allowing Muchova to complete the victory and reach the fourth round for the first time.
“There was long game for 5-1 and 6-0. I thought she just played little bit better at this moment,” Pliskova said.
“Of course, I played quite amazing to 5-0, but then it’s quite tough to hold this level. I had chances ... on my serve, I just could do so many things better today,” she said. “I don’t think my game is the top for sure. I don’t want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost.”
“The feeling was not great from any of my matches here,” she said.
“I think overall, too many mistakes, too much panic in the rallies. I don’t know if it’s just not having any matches much lately. I don’t feel like safe with anything I was doing on the court,” she added.
Pliskova, 28, is regarded as one of the best women players never to have won a Grand Slam tournament, having risen to world No. 1 in July 2017.
Now ranked sixth, Pliskova made the semi-finals at the 2019 Australian Open, where she lost in three sets to eventual champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.
Muchova faces 18th seed Elise Mertens for a place in the quarter-finals after the Belgian defeated 11th seed Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-1.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11