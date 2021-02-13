In-form Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday hit a maiden T20 international century as Pakistan edged South Africa by three runs in a thrilling last-over finish to the series opener in Lahore.
Needing 19 to win off the final over, Bjorn Fortuin (17 not out) and Dwaine Pretorius (15 not out) managed 15 as paceman Faheem Ashraf held his nerve to keep South Africa down to 166-6 in 20 overs.
Rizwan’s 64-ball 104 not out featured six fours and seven sixes — the most maximums by a Pakistan batsman in a T20 international — to lift the hosts to 169-6.
Photo: AFP
He also ran out the tourists’ top-scorer Reeza Hendricks (54) in the 18th over.
Hendricks and Janneman Malan (44) had given the visitors a solid 53-run start by the seventh over, before leg-spinner Usman Qadir took two wickets in successive overs to derail South Africa.
South Africa’s most experienced batsman David Miller (6) and skipper Heinrich Klaasen (12) also failed to lift the tempo.
Hendricks’ fifth T20 international half-century included eight fours and came off 42 balls, while Malan hit eight fours and a six off just 29 balls.
For Pakistan, Qadir took 2-21 and fast bowler Haris Rauf finished with 2-44.
Rizwan carried his bat through Pakistan’s innings.
Rizwan, who scored his maiden Test century in Pakistan’s second Test win in Rawalpindi earlier this week, added 68 for the second wicket with Haider Ali, who made 21.
It lifted Pakistan — sent in to bat — from a disastrous start that saw skipper and star batsman Babar Azam run out off the second ball for a duck.
Azam hit a drive off spinner Fortuin and ran for a single, but the bowler threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end with a direct hit.
“There was pressure as our best batsman had got run out so early,” said Rizwan, who scored 89 in Pakistan’s previous T20, in New Zealand in December last year.
“I kept one end and since it was an important match I had to deliver, and I am so happy that I scored a hundred,” he said.
Rizwan held the innings together, changing gears in the 11th over when he hit three sixes off paceman Junior Dala to reach his half-century.
On his way to a century he was dropped twice, on 83 and 96, but he smashed medium paceman Andile Phehlukwayo over the deep-midwicket boundary for his seventh six to bring up the milestone.
Rizwan is only the second Pakistan batsmen to score a T20 international century after Ahmed Shehzad, who achieved the feat in Dhaka against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup seven years ago.
Skipper Klaasen said that South Africa were disappointed to come up just shy.
“It was a very good game, but we are disappointed with the result. Hopefully, we fight hard and come back in the next game,” Klaasen said.
Phehlukwayo was the best South Africa bowler with 2-33.
The remaining two matches are to be played today and tomorrow, also in Lahore, as the teams continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year in India.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going