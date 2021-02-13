Rizwan stars as Pakistan edge South Africa in T20

AFP, LAHORE, Pakistan





In-form Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday hit a maiden T20 international century as Pakistan edged South Africa by three runs in a thrilling last-over finish to the series opener in Lahore.

Needing 19 to win off the final over, Bjorn Fortuin (17 not out) and Dwaine Pretorius (15 not out) managed 15 as paceman Faheem Ashraf held his nerve to keep South Africa down to 166-6 in 20 overs.

Rizwan’s 64-ball 104 not out featured six fours and seven sixes — the most maximums by a Pakistan batsman in a T20 international — to lift the hosts to 169-6.

South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, left, is run out by Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, right, in the first T20 international in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

He also ran out the tourists’ top-scorer Reeza Hendricks (54) in the 18th over.

Hendricks and Janneman Malan (44) had given the visitors a solid 53-run start by the seventh over, before leg-spinner Usman Qadir took two wickets in successive overs to derail South Africa.

South Africa’s most experienced batsman David Miller (6) and skipper Heinrich Klaasen (12) also failed to lift the tempo.

Hendricks’ fifth T20 international half-century included eight fours and came off 42 balls, while Malan hit eight fours and a six off just 29 balls.

For Pakistan, Qadir took 2-21 and fast bowler Haris Rauf finished with 2-44.

Rizwan carried his bat through Pakistan’s innings.

Rizwan, who scored his maiden Test century in Pakistan’s second Test win in Rawalpindi earlier this week, added 68 for the second wicket with Haider Ali, who made 21.

It lifted Pakistan — sent in to bat — from a disastrous start that saw skipper and star batsman Babar Azam run out off the second ball for a duck.

Azam hit a drive off spinner Fortuin and ran for a single, but the bowler threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end with a direct hit.

“There was pressure as our best batsman had got run out so early,” said Rizwan, who scored 89 in Pakistan’s previous T20, in New Zealand in December last year.

“I kept one end and since it was an important match I had to deliver, and I am so happy that I scored a hundred,” he said.

Rizwan held the innings together, changing gears in the 11th over when he hit three sixes off paceman Junior Dala to reach his half-century.

On his way to a century he was dropped twice, on 83 and 96, but he smashed medium paceman Andile Phehlukwayo over the deep-midwicket boundary for his seventh six to bring up the milestone.

Rizwan is only the second Pakistan batsmen to score a T20 international century after Ahmed Shehzad, who achieved the feat in Dhaka against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup seven years ago.

Skipper Klaasen said that South Africa were disappointed to come up just shy.

“It was a very good game, but we are disappointed with the result. Hopefully, we fight hard and come back in the next game,” Klaasen said.

Phehlukwayo was the best South Africa bowler with 2-33.

The remaining two matches are to be played today and tomorrow, also in Lahore, as the teams continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year in India.