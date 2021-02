Beasley sentenced to 120 days in jail for threatening family

Reuters





Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was on Tuesday sentenced to 120 days in jail — to be served following the NBA season — after he pleaded guilty to the felony of threatening a family with a rifle in September last year.

Beasley, 24, is to serve his sentence at the county workhouse or home confinement, Hennepin County District Judge Hilary Caligiuri ruled.

In exchange for his plea to threat of violence/reckless disregard, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree charge of drug possession.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, left, drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray in their NBA game in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AP

As part of Beasley’s three-year probation, he is not allowed to possess a firearm and cannot drink alcohol or use illicit drugs. Beasley must also complete anger management and pay a US$3,000 fine.

Adhering to those terms would result in the felony conviction being reduced to a misdemeanor.

Beasley had the encounter with a couple after they drove through his neighborhood in Plymouth, Minnesota, on a tour of homes on Sept. 26.

According to a report from the district attorney’s office, the couple, who were with their 13-year-old child, stopped in front of Beasley’s home to get their bearings and find the next home on the list. They heard a tapping on the window and saw a man pointing an assault rifle at them. He then said, “Get the [expletive] off my property,” the report said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and found three firearms, including an assault rifle, as well as more than 42.5 grams of leafy marijuana, the district attorney’s office said.

Marijuana in that form is illegal in the state. The search warrant was issued to allow police to look for the weaponand marijuana, based on the smell emanating from the house.

Beasley’s sentence is tentatively set to begin May 26, depending on the end of the NBA season.

Beasley is averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 24 games this season.

The Timberwolves retained Beasley on a four-year, US$60 million agreement in November last year.