ATHLETICS
Games opposition eases
A majority of Japanese remain opposed to holding the Olympics this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ratio lowered significantly from other recent polls, a Yomiuri Shimbun survey showed yesterday. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they want the Olympics to be canceled, while the same ratio of people think they should be held without spectators, the poll showed. The poll showed that a combined 61 percent want the Games to be postponed or canceled, about 20 percentage points lower than earlier opinion polls. The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic and rescheduled to start on July 23.
SKIING
Opening races postponed
No fans. Now, no race. The opening event of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships scheduled for yesterday was postponed due to heavy snowfall. Organizers called the women’s combined off with no immediate new date for the race announced, although the FIS said information about rescheduling would come later. Although the forecast calls for better weather later in the week, it is a rough start for an event that was already deprived of fans due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports events in Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Aware of the forecast, organizers had already swapped the two portions of the combined, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner of the event is determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs. Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone are among the favorites in combined.
CYCLING
Wellens wins Etoile
Belgian Tim Wellens on Sunday won the Etoile de Besseges cycling race after Filippo Ganna took the closing time trial, ending a five-year French stranglehold on the event. Wellens, who rides for Team Lotto-Soudal, topped the closing overall standings by 53 seconds from Team Ineos’ Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland. Time-trial world champion Ganna, also with Ineos, took the 10.7km fifth-stage honors around the streets of Ales in the Gard region in a time of 15 minutes, 0.33 seconds. “It felt nice to start this closing time trial with a lead of more than 40 seconds,” Wellens said, adding: “But most of all, I was really motivated to give [Soudal founder and owner] Vic Swerts a nice gift for his 81st birthday.”
HOCKEY
Ralph Backstrom dies at 83
Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died on Sunday. He was 83. The Colorado Eagles announced the death of Backstrom, who founded the minor-league franchise in northern Colorado, in 2002. He was the Eagles’ president from 2003 to 2007. No cause of death was given. Backstrom was a longtime forward and helped the Canadiens capture the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons on three different occasions. He played in 1,336 career games in the NHL and the World Hockey Association, with 378 goals and 514 assists. A native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Backstrom was also a coach at the University of Denver. He led the Pioneers to the NCAA Final Four in 1986.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top