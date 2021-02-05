Mehidy Hasan’s maiden hundred yesterday lifted Bangladesh to 430 and on top of the West Indies after two days of the first Test.
The West Indies were 75-2 in reply, captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 49 at stumps and newcomer Nkrumah Bonner on 17 in an unbroken 51-run partnership.
Batting at No. 8, the all-rounder Mehidy scored 103 off 168 balls, including 13 boundaries.
Mehidy shared a 67-run stand with Shakib Al Hasan for the seventh wicket, 45 runs with Taijul Islam (18) for the eighth wicket, and 67 with Nayeem Hasan (24) for the ninth wicket.
His partnership with Shakib was the most important after Bangladesh resumed the day on 242-5.
Bangladesh lost Liton Das early in the morning after he added just four runs to his overnight 34.
At 248-6, Bangladesh could have slumped, but Shakib brought up his 25th half-century, dealing patiently with the West Indies’ spinners.
Shakib scored 68 off 150 balls with five fours.
Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was rewarded for his consistency with the wicket of Shakib, who was baffled by extra bounce.
Mehidy reached his 50 off 99 balls. He grew in confidence, with support from Taijul and Nayeem, and brought up the second 50 off 69 balls. Soon after reaching his first ton, he holed to long-on off Cornwall’s bowling and was the last batsman out.
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the most successful bowler for the West Indies with 4-133.
PAKISTAN VS S AFRICA
Heavy rain yesterday delayed the resumption of play in the post-tea session on the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa.
Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were 145-3 at the tea break, with skipper Babar Azam on 77 not out and Fawad Alam unbeaten on 42.
Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.
Additional reporting by AFP
