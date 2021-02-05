Frenchman Christophe Laporte on Wednesday won the first stage of the World Tour cycling season when he edged a bunch finish on the opening day of the Etoile de Besseges.
The five-day race in the south of France has attracted several big names this year, led by former Tour de France winners Colombian Egan Bernal and Welshman Geraint Thomas, both with Team Ineos. Four-time Grand Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali of Team Trek-Segafredo and a strong contingent from France’s rebranded Team AG2R Citroen are also racing.
“Nice to be back racing,” Thomas said in a video posted by Ineos on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
Laporte, who rides for Team Cofidis, took the sprint at the end of a 143.6km stage around Bellegarde, just south of Nimes, ahead of compatriot Nacer Bouhanni of Team Arkea-Samsic and the Dane Mads Pedersen of Team Trek-Segafredo.
“It was good to be back in the group, but it was a nervous race,” Thomas said. “There was a lot of braking hard and people shouting. A lot of fresh legs at the end, so it was a bit crazy.”
The five-day race concludes on Sunday with an individual time trial.
