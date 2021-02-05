Tokyo’s Mori to stay despite furor over comments

Reuters, TOKYO





The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is not planning to resign even after he stirred controversy with sexist comments that women board members talked too much, local media reported yesterday.

The 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo committee organizing the postponed Summer Games this year, had told a newspaper earlier that he may step down if calls for his resignation continue.

The hashtag “Mori, please resign” was trending on Twitter in Japan yesterday morning and some users on the platform were calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organizing committee into dropping Mori from the top post.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, listens to a question from a journalist at a news conference in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AP

Mori made the sexist comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of trustees meeting this week, according to a report in the Asahi newspaper.

“If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” said Mori, according to the Asahi report. “We have about seven women at the organizing committee, but everyone understands their place.”

The JOC decided in 2019 to aim for more than 40 percent female members on the board, but there are just five women among the board’s 24 members.

Former judo champion Kaori Yamaguchi, who was on the same JOC call with Mori, said she was initially perplexed by his comments because they had just discussed women board members and governance issues on the call.

“Given his position, it was quite unfortunate — and the fact that it was sent out to the world, it wasn’t just an individual point of view, but suggested to the world that Japanese may still think this way,” she said.

Yamaguchi did not call for Mori’s resignation, but noted his comments could further erode trust in the Tokyo Games.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato declined to comment directly on Mori’s reported comments or whether the growing calls for him to resign would affect the Olympics.

Describing Japan’s gender-equality initiatives through prepared notes, Kato said only that the government would continue to push sports and other organizations to raise participation of women on their boards.