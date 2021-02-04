Jayson Tatum on Tuesday scored 27 points as he picked up the offensive slack for Boston without injured Marcus Smart as the Celtics withstood another scoring spree by Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-107.
Curry scored 38 points with seven three-pointers and joined late Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only Warriors players to score 17,000 points for the franchise.
Andrew Wiggins’ layup with a minute to go for Golden State made it a three-point game, but Tatum converted a pair of free throws with 49.6 seconds left and Curry missed a contested three moments later.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Jaylen Brown drove through the lane for an emphatic, one-handed slam that put the Celtics up 106-96 with four minutes left. Curry’s three-point play at the 3 minute, 17 second mark made it a seven-point game.
Brown wound up with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Boston snapped a two-game skid with their fourth straight victory against Golden State, ending the Warriors’ three-game home winning streak.
Curry, who upped his NBA-best three-point total to 96, has 17,011 points in his 12 seasons. Chamberlain scored 17,783 in six seasons with the club.
“Curry keeps you uncomfortable all game long,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.
Curry’s three-pointer with 1:03 to go in the third quarter got his team within one point.
He also had 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
The two-time MVP counted on his lesser-known supporting cast of Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore in a matchup of teams each missing a key player.
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Magic 108, Raptors 123
‧ Nets 124, Clippers 120
‧ Jazz 117, Pistons 105
‧ Wizards 121, Trail Blazers 132
‧ Pacers 134, Grizzlies 116
