SSC Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso on Thursday furiously dismissed talk about his future as the Coppa Italia holders advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-2 win over Spezia.
“It really bugs me that every time I’m systematically asked if I intend to resign,” Gattuso told reporters. “I don’t understand why others aren’t always asked this question.”
Gattuso was under fire after losing the Supercoppa Italiana to Juventus and a 3-1 league defeat to Hellas Verona last weekend, with the club sixth in Serie A with a game in hand.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis said that 43-year-old Gattuso had his “full confidence.”
“[De Laurentiis] spoke to the team and reassured me, but there is nothing to reassure,” former AC Milan coach Gattuso said. “I am calm, I don’t need trust and I don’t want to hear questions about resignation.”
“I resigned at Milan, but because I thought I couldn’t do more,” he said. “I’m not resigning. My staff and I give our blood from morning to night, but I don’t get depressed, I’m a badass man. If I get any more irritated, I’ll go coach in Kuwait or something.”
Napoli were four goals up at halftime, with Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly getting the first after five minutes with a backheel off an Elseid Hysaj cross.
Piotr Zielinski sent the ball over the top for Hirving Lozano to fire in the second on 20 minutes, with the Polish midfielder also involved in Matteo Politano’s third goal on the half-hour mark.
Lorenzo Insigne missed a chance before setting up the fourth, with Eljif Elmas beating Spezia goalkeeper Titas Krapikas minutes before halftime.
Vincenzo Italiano’s Serie A newcomers fought back with two goals in a three-minute spell.
Gennaro Acampora teed up Emanuel Gyasi to slide into goal after 70 minutes, with the former Napoli youth player then scoring himself with a low shot from outside the penalty area past a static David Ospina.
Napoli next face Atalanta BC, with Inter taking on Juventus in the other semi-final, which are to be played over two legs on Wednesday next week and Feb. 10.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of