Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Gareth Bale after the Welsh winger scored in Monday’s 4-1 victory against Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Bale started for the first time since Dec. 23 last year and netted the equalizer in first-half stoppage-time after Fred Onyedinma had given the Championship side a shock lead.
Bale, 31, has struggled for form and fitness, but looked sharp in completing his first 90 minutes since returning on loan from Real Madrid.
Photo: AFP
“He was good. Good movements, one against one, beating people, attacking, creating chances, scoring a goal,” Mourinho told reporters. “I never felt he could not play 90 minutes, I never felt I needed to change him.”
Mourinho made 10 changes to the side who beat Sheffield United in their previous game, but brought on first-team regulars Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele as they chased the win in the second half.
Harry Winks put Spurs ahead in the 86th minute before Ndombele struck twice to book their spot in the fifth round.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Mourinho said that Spurs would not sacrifice the Europa League or FA Cup competitions, despite a crowded fixture schedule, and were determined to compete in all competitions.
“Even when we had to play four matches in one week and people thought we were going to give away Europa League or Carabao Cup we didn’t,” Mourinho told the BBC. “Today we brought the whole squad — only Hugo Lloris stayed at home. February we have to play three competitions with FA Cup and then Europa League. Of course it will be very hard, but we have to try.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP, LONDON
Frank Lampard expressed his disappointment at not being given time to succeed after being sacked by Chelsea on Monday, with former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel set to take over at Stamford Bridge.
Lampard led Chelsea to a fourth-placed Premier League finish and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.
However, he failed to match much greater expectations this season.
A run of five defeats in their past eight Premier League matches has seen Chelsea slip to ninth.
“It has been a huge privilege and an honor to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long,” Lampard said in a statement posted on his Instagram account. “I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.”
LA LIGA
AP, MADRID
Raul Garcia on Monday scored twice as Athletic Bilbao maintained their recent impressive run by routing Getafe 5-1 in La Liga.
Yeray Alvarez, Alex Berenguer and Oscar de Marcos also scored for Athletic.
The home victory against Getafe left Athletic in ninth place, closer to the qualification spots for European competitions.
Getafe, who are 13th, opened the scoring through Marc Cucurella in the first minute, but were down 3-1 by halftime.
ASIAN SOCCER
Reuters
The highest court in sports has ruled that a third party improperly tried to influence the Asian Football Confederation’s election of a female delegate to the FIFA Council in 2019 by trying to persuade one of the candidates not to run.
Mariyam Mohamed of the Maldives, who lost the election to Bangladeshi incumbent Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, last year launched two appeals against the election result at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The ruling partially upheld her complaints, holding that the election had been subject to “third-party interference” and that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) failed to protect its election from gender discrimination.
It also ruled that the AFC’s Electoral Committee was wrong to refuse to investigate Mohamed’s complaint and that the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee’s decision not to investigate her claims in a timely manner “resulted in a denial of justice.”
However, the ruling only partially upheld Mohamed’s appeals, as it did not order the annulment of the results and the restaging of the election.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
HOLDING STEADY: Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying pushed past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to a quarter-finals match against world No. 10 Michelle Li Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei yesterday defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open, setting them up to face each other today in the quarter-finals. In an early match, world No. 12 Wang took 45 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long 21-13, 21-11. Last week, the world No. 8 ousted Wang from the Yonex tournament before defeating Chou in the semi-finals. Chou, world No. 2, defeated France’s Brice Leverdez in 48 minutes 21-19, 21-16. In other men’s singles matches, Indonesia’s fifth seed Anthony Ginting suffered an unexpected defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu, who moved into
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a