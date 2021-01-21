Sarah Thomas is to cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first woman in league history to officiate at the Super Bowl.
Thomas, a down judge, was part of the officiating crew announced on Tuesday by the NFL.
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”
Photo: AP
Referee Carl Cheffers is to lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Cheffers has been a game official for 21 seasons in the NFL and was promoted to referee in 2008. He has worked 17 playoff games, including the Super Bowl in 2017.
The crew — down judge Thomas, umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer — has 88 years of NFL experience, and a total of 77 playoff games.
This is to be the first Super Bowl for Thomas and Coleman, and the second for Cheffers, Bryan, Baynes, Hall and Paganelli.
“Their body of work over the course of a 17-game season has earned them the honor of officiating the biggest game on the world’s biggest stage,” Vincent said. “They are the best of the best.”
