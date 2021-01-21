Taiwan’s Lee and Wang advance

LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok.

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes.

Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura.

A handout provided by the Badminton Association of Thailand shows Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen returning to Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon in their Toyota Thailand Open men’s singles first-round match in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: AFP / Badminton Association of Thailand

In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex tournament.

The Taiwanese shuttler wrapped up the game in a leisurely 36 minutes 21-16, 21-4.

“I think I am more relaxed than last week,” Chou told reporters. “I feel I am more in control of how I want to play and I feel that is working. I felt less nervous. I came mentally prepared today.”

Taiwan’s world No. 12 Wang Tzu-wei edged past South Korea’s Heo Kwang-hee. After trailing 16-18, Wang won the first game 21-18, and led all the way in the second game to finish 21-12.

Wang next faces Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long, who ousted him from the Yonex tournament in the round-of-16 and defeated Chou in the semi-finals.

Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie was knocked out of the tournament in a high-intensity upset against India’s H.S. Prannoy.

Christie started out strong in the three-game marathon against the world No. 28, claiming the first game 21-18, before Prannoy fired back in the second 21-16.

The two players showed flashes of brilliance and sloppiness in the topsy-turvy deciding game.

Christie gave away two match points and right at the tail end, Prannoy dislocated his left shoulder and needed medical attention.

However, within minutes, he marched back on court to win the game 23-21.

A disappointed Christie acknowledged that he wasted several opportunities to win.

“The first game, I controlled it. In the second, I think I made some mistakes. In the third I was leading, but I think it wasn’t good today,” he said. “Congratulations to Prannoy.”

Meanwhile, India’s world No. 13 Sai Praneeth has tested positive for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation said on Tuesday.

Sai was forced to withdraw from this week’s tournament after his nasal swab returned positive, the federation said.

“The player has been taken to hospital for further observation and testing, and is required to stay in hospital for a minimum of 10 days,” it added.

Sai’s hotel quarantine roommate, Kidambi Srikanth, has also been forced to withdraw from the tournament and is in self-isolation.

Kidambi tested negative on Monday and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand.

The withdrawal will come as another blow to 14th-ranked Kidambi, who was forced to pull out of last week’s tournament because of a calf-muscle strain.

Additional reporting by AFP