TENNIS
Coach jailed for rape
A coach who raped four girls aged 12 to 17 was on Wednesday jailed for 18 years by a French court. Andrew Geddes, 53, carried out his attacks at two clubs to the north of Paris, from the start of 2000 and from 2009 to 2014. The court heard his first victim was 12 when she met Geddes in 1999. She said she was raped and sexually assaulted nearly 400 times until she was 14 years old. It was a pattern that was repeated with three other victims, aged 15 to 17, when they were coached by Geddes. The victims said Geddes forced them to sever links with families and friends, and subjected them to a series of violent attacks in his car, in changing rooms or during training courses.
BASEBALL
MLB halts political giving
The MLB on Wednesday said it is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week’s invasion of the US Capitol by a mob loyal to US President Donald Trump. The NFL also said it would reconsider its donations, but did not commit to suspending them. The MLB was the first of the major US professional sports leagues since the riot to say it would halt lobbying through its PAC, which has donated US$669,375 to US Senate and House candidates since the 2016 election cycle, with 52.4 percent of the money going to Republican candidates, according to Center for Responsive Politics data. Among its lobbying successes was a bill in 2018 that exempted minor league baseball players making as little as US$5,500 per season from federal minimum wage laws, pre-empting a lawsuit from three players filed four years earlier.
SWIMMING
Keller charged over riot
American Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was on Wednesday charged in US District Court for his role in last week’s Capitol riot. A former relay teammate of Michael Phelps, Keller was charged with disorderly conduct, entering restricted grounds and obstructing law enforcement, court records showed. In videos posted online, Keller could be seen standing in the Rotunda during the riot on Wednesday last week, wearing a dark jacket with a USA Olympics patch. Keller participated in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, winning a total of five medals, including two golds.
RUGBY UNION
Top League put on hold
Japan’s Top League was put on hold on Tuesday after scores of players tested positive for COVID-19, the latest setback for sports in the country just six months before the Tokyo Olympics. The postponement of the Top League, which features stars including All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read, comes during a surge in cases, which has prompted a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan. Sixty-seven cases have been reported by the Top League, which was due to start tomorrow. Officials have not identified those who tested positive, or said how many are players or staff. Officials said they hope to start playing early next month and complete the season as scheduled on May 23, possibly under a new, more condensed competition format. However, they cannot rule out a late finish, which could affect Japan’s national team, who are due to play the British and Irish Lions in Edinburgh on June 26.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the