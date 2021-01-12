The Cleveland Browns on Sunday ended their NFL playoff drought in spectacular style, exploding for 28 first-quarter points in a stunning 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns, in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, shook off a spate of COVID-19 absences to notch their first post-season win since the 1994 campaign, and send Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers home.
They booked a meeting with reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Baltimore Ravens set up a showdown with the Buffalo Bills with a 20-13 come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s other American Football Conference clash.
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA Today
In the National Football Conference, the New Orleans Saints ground out a 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears, keeping 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees’ dream of a Super Bowl swansong alive.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, 25, was not even born the last time Cleveland won a playoff game, but despite the pandemic-related disruption to his team’s preparations he kept the Browns on track.
“We believed,” Mayfield said of predictions the depleted Browns — playing without a string of players as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski — would crumble.
“The people on the outside don’t matter to us, and we believed the whole time,” he said.
Roethlisberger threw four interceptions, while Mayfield, making his playoff debut, connected on 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
Another young quarterback came through in Nashville, where Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson threw for one touchdown and produced a dazzling 48-yard solo score to propel the Ravens.
Jackson finished with 179 passing yards and 136 yards rushing.
It was the first post-season victory of Jackson’s career after two defeats and the first time the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player had helped his team overturn a double-digit deficit.
“It feels great,” Jackson said. “I’m happy we got it done.”
The win was especially sweet for the Ravens, who were stunned by the Titans last season after entering the playoffs as the top seed in the American Football Conference.
It looked as if history was set to repeat itself as the Titans surged to an early 10-0 lead thanks to an A.J. Brown touchdown and a Stephen Gostkowski field goal.
With the Titans defense stifling Jackson, the Ravens were limited to a 33-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as halftime approached.
A moment of magic from Jackson then transformed the game, the 24-year-old bursting through a gap in the defense and accelerating away for a touchdown.
“That’s one of the best runs I’ve ever seen,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s the best run I’ve ever seen by a quarterback. We needed points at that point. It got us back in the game.”
That solo effort made it 10-10 at halftime and Jackson then led the Ravens on a 10-play, 77-yard drive to open the third quarter that ended with J.K. Robbins blasting through a crowd of bodies for a touchdown.
Gostkowski cut the Ravens’ lead to four points with a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Baltimore restored their seven-point cushion when Tucker nailed a 51-yard effort with 4:23 remaining to make it 20-13.
In New Orleans, it was Brees — playing what could be his final season in the NFL — who shepherded the Saints to a clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a two-touchdown 265-yard performance.
It will be the first playoff meeting between Brees and Brady.
The Saints made hard work of overcoming a Bears team who finished the regular season with an 8-8 record and they will likely need to raise their game against the Buccaneers.
Brees threw touchdowns to Michael Thomas in the first quarter and Latavius Murray in the third, before feeding running back Alvin Kamara for a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the