Jeremy Lin signs Santa Cruz Warriors contract

Reuters





Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday.

Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September.

The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.”

The Beijing Ducks’ Jeremy Lin takes a shot during their game against and the Guangdong Southern Tigers in Qingdao, China, on Aug. 4 last year. Photo: AFP

Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks and in 2019 became the first Asian-American to win an NBA Championship, doing so with the Toronto Raptors.

The G League is to begin its season next month in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World near Orlando, Florida.