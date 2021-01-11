Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday.
Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September.
The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.”
Photo: AFP
Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks and in 2019 became the first Asian-American to win an NBA Championship, doing so with the Toronto Raptors.
The G League is to begin its season next month in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World near Orlando, Florida.
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
Joel Embiid’s 38 points and Seth Curry’s 28 on Wednesday saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington’s Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each, while Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists, as the Sixers notched their fifth consecutive win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play. From there, the Sixers scored eight consecutive points to pull away. The
Australian broadcaster Kayo Sports apologized yesterday after expletive-laden remarks by commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds mocking Test star Marnus Labuschagne went to air. The former players did not seem to know that they were live on Friday evening as they prepared to call a Big Bash League game and began discussing the batsman’s unorthodox mannerisms at the crease. Symonds said Labuschagne, who is playing in the third Test against India, took “ADD ... pills,” in apparent reference to attention deficit disorder, while Warne replied: “Jeez it’s annoying. Just ... bat properly.” “Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments,” Kayo said