Brady eyeing seventh Super Bowl ring

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Tom Brady today embarks on another record-breaking journey into the NFL post-season when the veteran quarterback leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into playoff battle against a fired-up Washington.

After a tumultuous regular season played out against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the finish line is finally in sight for the 14 teams who have battled into an expanded playoffs with dreams of reaching the Super Bowl.

For 43-year-old Brady, it marks the business end of his bid to add a seventh Super Bowl ring to the six he accumulated during two decades of dominance with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, second left,throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in their NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Brady stunned the NFL in March when he announced his departure from New England, completing his move to the unfashionable Buccaneers a few days later.

While the move raised eyebrows at the time, the decision to head for pastures new has paid off handsomely.

Despite an uncertain debut in September last year — he gave up two costly interceptions, including a touchdown return, in a 34-23 loss to New Orleans — Brady has hit form just in time for the playoffs following an 11-5 season.

The Patriots, by contrast, are frustrated spectators as the post-season gets under way, having missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Brady had “totally exceeded” expectations since his arrival in Florida, adding that the quarterback is effectively “a coach on the field.”

“When he calls a play, the picture is in his head and he’s really, really playing well,” Arians said. “His leadership is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. Peyton Manning is the only thing close.”

Brady is preparing to extend a slew of NFL records that might never be beaten as he readies for the trip to Washington.

The clash at FedEx Field marks Brady’s 42nd playoff start. San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice is next on the all-time list with 29.

A win over Washington would see Brady stretch his record for post-season victories as a quarterback to 31, nearly double the 16 amassed by Joe Montana.

He would also break the record for road victories in the playoffs — he is tied on seven with former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Brady — who also owns post-season records for passing yards, completed passes and touchdowns — has rarely shown much interest in personal statistical milestones, invariably preferring to focus on the task in hand.

That means keeping his eyes firmly fixed on Washington, who reached the playoffs after winning the National Football Conference East with a losing 7-9 record, yet boast the second-best defense in the NFL, led by rookie Chase Young.

“We’ve got our hands full with that D-Line — one of the best D-Lines in the league,” Brady said. “I think we’re going up against one of the biggest challenges we’ve faced all year. Just a real tremendous group. They put pressure on the quarterback almost every play, so we’ve got to step up to that challenge. Hopefully, we’re ready to meet it. It’s going to be a big test for us.”

Tampa Bay’s meeting with Washington is the final game of three scheduled for today, which will see the Buffalo Bills attempt to secure their first playoff win since 1995 in their home game with the Indianapolis Colts.

The other playoff game is a heavyweight showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.