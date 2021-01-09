Australia yesterday snapped up two wickets in the final session to leave India with work to do in the third Test as they chased the hosts’ 338 following Steve Smith’s first century in more than a year.
Pace spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got the breakthroughs, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) as India reached stumps at 96-2, 242 runs adrift.
The dogged Cheteshwar Pujara was 9 not out and captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in the second Test in Melbourne, was on 5.
Photo: AFP
Australia resumed their first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 166-2, but only managed another 172 in the face of a spirited fightback, led by spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who took 4-62.
Smith, though, was the star attraction, smacking 131 — his 27th century and his first since the 2019 Ashes in England — before being the last man to fall.
Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and Will Pucovski 62 on debut.
“I think it’s a decent total, although it would have been nice to score a few more. You always want more,” Smith said. “It’s a bit up and down the wicket. I think the boys bowled pretty well this evening and if we continue to bowl really disciplined tomorrow, we will get some opportunities.”
India’s openers negotiated a tricky nine overs before tea to be 26-0, and they put on another 44 before Hazlewood struck, removing Sharma.
The veteran right-hander had not played since straining a hamstring in October last year and only joined the squad last week after two weeks in quarantine, but he quickly shook off the rust, hitting a big six off Nathan Lyon before surviving a scare on 24, when he was given out before the decision was reversed on review.
The reprieve proved short-lived, though, as Sharma scored just two more runs before being caught and bowled.
At the other end, Gill, who made his debut in Melbourne scoring 45 and 35 not out, again showed his composure and skill, reinforcing his status as a potential long-term opener.
Just 21, he brought up a maiden Test half-century before nicking an edge to Cameron Green off Cummins.
It left Pujara and Rahane to dig in and see the tourists safely to stumps as the runs dried up.
Jadeja said the key to India taking eight wickets in the day was patience.
“We just tried to put the balls in the right area, make them play dot balls,” Jadeja said. “The plan was pretty simple — bowl in the right areas and not give them easy boundaries, so we could create pressure and get the wicket.”
Smith, who averages more than 61, failed to reach double figures in the first two Tests, but roared back to life on his home ground, reaching his century off 201 balls.
He looked comfortable throughout, surviving an ambitious review for leg before wicket on 41, before bringing up a patient century, then letting rip, adding a quick-fire 31 before being run out by Jadeja’s fabulous direct hit.
