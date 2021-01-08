Juventus end AC Milan’s 27-game unbeaten streak

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Federico Chiesa on Wednesday scored a brace as Juventus inflicted a first league defeat this season on Serie A leaders AC Milan, ending their 27-match unbeaten run with a 3-1 win.

Stefano Pioli’s side maintained their one-point advantage over city rivals Inter who missed a chance to go to the top of the table with a 2-1 loss at UC Sampdoria.

Milan had been unbeaten since before the COVID-19 lockdown last March, with a run of 12 matches without defeat last season — which they finished in sixth place — and 15 games this campaign.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny jumps for the ball in their Serie A match against AC Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, Chiesa, who in October last year joined from ACF Fiorentina, bagged his first brace for the champions, scoring in the 18th and 62nd minutes at the San Siro.

Weston McKennie got a third with 15 minutes to go.

“This defeat hurts,” Pioli said. “If there is an opponent against whom we have suffered, it is Juventus, who have won the Scudetto for nine years in a row. But understanding how bad you feel after a defeat will also help us grow.”

Juventus pair Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado were out with COVID-19, as the champions moved up to fourth, seven points behind Milan, but having played a game less.

“I saw the spirit of a team that wants to lead and win,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “This match was crucial for us.”

Chiesa has come into his own for Pirlo’s side, who had been dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals in this campaign.

Paulo Dybala provided the assists for Chiesa’s brace.

Chiesa rattled the woodwork minutes before picking up a clever Dybala back-heel flick to finish off after 18 minutes.

Rafael Leao sent through for Davide Calabria to grab the equalizer four minutes before the break, keeping Milan’s hopes alive.

However, Dybala again teed up Chiesa to rifle in the second, before the pair were replaced by McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulusevski provided the pull back for McKennie to seal the win for Juventus after 76 minutes.

Inter’s eight-match unbeaten run came to a halt earlier in Genoa.

Alexis Sanchez missed an early penalty for Antonio Conte’s side who were tripped up by goals from former Inter players Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde.

“I’m sorry because I think we deserved something more. Lady Luck was not on our side today,” Conte said after their second league defeat of the season.

“I’m seeing a schizophrenic Napoli,” coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “It’s not just bad luck, this season we’re throwing away incredible matches — and that makes me furious.”