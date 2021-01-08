Federico Chiesa on Wednesday scored a brace as Juventus inflicted a first league defeat this season on Serie A leaders AC Milan, ending their 27-match unbeaten run with a 3-1 win.
Stefano Pioli’s side maintained their one-point advantage over city rivals Inter who missed a chance to go to the top of the table with a 2-1 loss at UC Sampdoria.
Milan had been unbeaten since before the COVID-19 lockdown last March, with a run of 12 matches without defeat last season — which they finished in sixth place — and 15 games this campaign.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, Chiesa, who in October last year joined from ACF Fiorentina, bagged his first brace for the champions, scoring in the 18th and 62nd minutes at the San Siro.
Weston McKennie got a third with 15 minutes to go.
“This defeat hurts,” Pioli said. “If there is an opponent against whom we have suffered, it is Juventus, who have won the Scudetto for nine years in a row. But understanding how bad you feel after a defeat will also help us grow.”
Juventus pair Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado were out with COVID-19, as the champions moved up to fourth, seven points behind Milan, but having played a game less.
“I saw the spirit of a team that wants to lead and win,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “This match was crucial for us.”
Chiesa has come into his own for Pirlo’s side, who had been dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals in this campaign.
Paulo Dybala provided the assists for Chiesa’s brace.
Chiesa rattled the woodwork minutes before picking up a clever Dybala back-heel flick to finish off after 18 minutes.
Rafael Leao sent through for Davide Calabria to grab the equalizer four minutes before the break, keeping Milan’s hopes alive.
However, Dybala again teed up Chiesa to rifle in the second, before the pair were replaced by McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.
Kulusevski provided the pull back for McKennie to seal the win for Juventus after 76 minutes.
Inter’s eight-match unbeaten run came to a halt earlier in Genoa.
Alexis Sanchez missed an early penalty for Antonio Conte’s side who were tripped up by goals from former Inter players Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde.
“I’m sorry because I think we deserved something more. Lady Luck was not on our side today,” Conte said after their second league defeat of the season.
“I’m seeing a schizophrenic Napoli,” coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “It’s not just bad luck, this season we’re throwing away incredible matches — and that makes me furious.”
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
Top seed Kento Momota’s positive test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport has forced Japan to withdraw its players from upcoming international badminton tournaments in Thailand. The two-time singles world champion was scheduled to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open from Tuesday next week to Jan. 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, as well as the HSBC World Tour Finals from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31. Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said that 26-year-old Momota tested positive for COVID-19 after practicing with his teammates in Tokyo on Saturday, prompting the entire team to cancel
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl on Monday shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle after a superb second-minute Danny Ings strike secured the Saints a shock 1-0 English Premier League win over champions Liverpool. The Austrian’s emotional celebrations might have led some fans to think that Southampton had just secured the Premier League title, but wins over Liverpool are a rare occurrence for the Saints. With the last one coming in the league almost five years ago, it was an occasion to savor for Hasenhuettl, who took charge of the club in 2018. “There were tears in