Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne smacked half-centuries as Australia recovered yesterday from an early setback to build a promising first innings in the rain-hit third Test against India.
Following David Warner’s departure for 5, the hosts recovered to 166-2 at stumps after more than three hours’ play was lost due to persistent drizzle at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Labuschagne was not out 67 while Steve Smith, who has struggled for runs this series, hit an attacking unbeaten 31.
Photo: AP
Pucovski contributed 62 in an impressive maiden Test innings.
India’s Navdeep Saini, another debutant, and Mohammed Siraj, in only his second Test, shared the wickets in a clash both sides are desperate to win with the four-match series level at 1-1.
After captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in front of 8,692 socially distanced fans, just under a quarter of the capacity allowed, the rain started falling 35 minutes into the opening session.
Photo: AP
It was enough time for Siraj to grab the key wicket of Warner on his return from injury, caught by Cheteshwar Pujara to put Australia on the back foot.
However, a 100-run partnership between Pucovski and Labuschagne swung the momentum back in Australia’s favor before the 22-year-old fell leg before wicket to Saini.
Labuschagne, who has been Australia’s best batsman this series, survived an edge off Jasprit Bumrah on 11.
He brought up his ninth Test 50 with a boundary off Siraj, while Smith looked in ominous touch at the other end.
The former captain hit five boundaries in his 31 off 64 balls.
Pucovski resumed on 14 and Labuschagne 2 when play finally restarted at 3pm after the lengthy rain delay.
Australia have high hopes for Pucovski, who scored two double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season, but had been sidelined with a concussion.
India tried to unsettle him early on with short balls and he rode his luck, being dropped twice.
The first came on 26 when Ravi Ashwin enticed a thin edge, only for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to miss what should have been a simple catch.
Three overs later, Pant did it again. Pucovski, on 32, got a glove to a rising Siraj ball and as Pant dived, the ball popped out of his hand.
Pucovski then survived a run-out opportunity after a misunderstanding with Labuschagne, but refocused to bring up his 50 with a boundary off Saini.
However, Saini finally snared his first Test wicket, trapping Pucovski to snap what was shaping as a dangerous partnership.
