Kento Momota’s positive test sees Japan withdraw

Staff writer, with AP, BANGKOK





Top seed Kento Momota’s positive test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport has forced Japan to withdraw its players from upcoming international badminton tournaments in Thailand.

The two-time singles world champion was scheduled to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open from Tuesday next week to Jan. 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, as well as the HSBC World Tour Finals from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31.

Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said that 26-year-old Momota tested positive for COVID-19 after practicing with his teammates in Tokyo on Saturday, prompting the entire team to cancel their flight to Bangkok.

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen returns to Victor Svendsen of Denmark in their Denmark Open men’s singles match in Odense on Oct. 14 last year. Photo: Reuters

“On behalf of the organizers, I deeply appreciate the decision of the Japanese team to have to withdraw from the competition over health concerns for other participants,” Patama said. “I wish all members of the Japanese team strong health and safety, and hope to see them back on the courts soon.”

The absence of Japanese players is a further setback for the tournaments after China announced its withdrawal last week.

Momota’s withdrawal sees Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen become the highest seed in the men’s singles at next week’s Yonex Thailand Open. He is due to begin his bid for the title against Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is the top seed in the women’s singles.

She is scheduled to begin her title bid against Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand.

The three events are to held in a biosecure “bubble,” with the players required to remain within restricted areas throughout their stay.

Momota won the All-Japan Championships last month on his return to competition following injuries he sustained in a traffic accident after a tournament in Malaysia in January last year.