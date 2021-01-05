Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday scored twice as champions Juventus bounced back from their first Serie A defeat of the season by beating Udinese 4-1 to move up to fifth place.
The Milan clubs are top of the league, with Juventus 10 points adrift of the summit having played a game less.
Leaders AC Milan stayed one point ahead of Inter with a 2-0 win over Benevento, despite playing for an hour with 10 men.
Photo: AFP
City rivals Inter earlier crushed lowly Crotone 6-2, with Lautaro Martinez bagging his first hat-trick for the club, but Milan restored their advantage thanks to a Franck Kessie penalty on 15 minutes and Rafael Leao’s terrific curling strike from a tight angle shortly after halftime.
Sandro Tonali’s sending off after 33 minutes for a high tackle on Artur Ionita did not hold back Stefano Pioli’s side.
Gianluigi Donnarumma was solid in the Milan goal, while Gianluca Caprari dragged a penalty wide on the hour.
“We don’t let ourselves be put under pressure by the results of the opponents,” said Pioli, whose side are unbeaten in 27 league games going back to March last year. “We’re ambitious, we’re not hiding it, and we aim to win the next match as well against Juventus [tomorrow].”
Ronaldo once again proved decisive for Juventus, scoring a goal in each half to bring his league-leading tally to 14, and teeing up Federico Chiesa after halftime.
Paulo Dybala added the fourth deep in stoppage-time as Andrea Pirlo’s side moved on from their shock 3-0 loss to ACF Fiorentina.
“It wasn’t the best Juventus, because we were coming off a bad defeat, we were a bit fearful at the beginning,” Pirlo said. “Slowly we grew and in the second half we did better. It’s a delicate moment, but we have to have confidence in what we can achieve and the determination to get there.”
At the San Siro, Martinez and Romelu Lukaku combined to devastating effect for Inter, who have won eight consecutive league games.
The strike duo were involved in five goals, although midfielder Arturo Vidal was hauled off at halftime after conceding a penalty in a woeful display.
Antonio Conte’s side had been pegged back 2-2 at halftime, with Niccolo Zanellato scoring first with a 12th-minute header for the side with the worst attack in the league.
However, Martinez picked up a Lukaku cross to pull the hosts level eight minutes later.
Martinez had a role in Inter’s second just after half an hour when Crotone defender Luca Marrone turned the ball into his own net under pressure from the forward.
Vladimir Golemic put the sides level six minutes later after Vidal fouled Arkadiusz Reca, with a furious Conte replacing the Chilean with Stefano Sensi at halftime.
Martinez restored the lead for Inter before the hour, connecting with a Marcelo Brozovic through-ball following a Lukaku back-heel, and headed in his third with 12 minutes to go.
Lukaku blasted in his 50th goal for Inter after 64 minutes, but limped off after taking a knock to his thigh 10 minutes later, before Achraf Hakimi rounded out the win with three minutes to go.
“There is great desire and it shows,” Conte said as Inter target their first Serie A title since 2009-2010.
AS Roma remained in third place, six points behind Inter, with captain Edin Dzeko scoring with a quarter of an hour to go in a 1-0 win in the rain over Claudio Ranieri’s UC Sampdoria.
The capital side are ahead of SSC Napoli, who swept past Cagliari 4-1, with Piotr Zielinski scoring twice, and Hirving Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne also on target, the latter from the penalty spot.
In a clash of European rivals, Atalanta BC spanked US Sassuolo 5-1, with Duvan Zapata scoring twice.
The Bergamo side were again playing without captain Papu Gomez, who has fallen out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Zapata and Matteo Pessina scored in the first half, with Zapata adding a second just after halftime.
Robin Gosens and Luis Muriel extended the rout, before Vlad Chiriches pulled a goal back.
Elsewhere, Torino moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory at Parma, Hellas Verona won 1-0 at Spezia, Genoa held SS Lazio to a 1-1 draw and Fiorentina were held to a goalless draw by Bologna.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What